Sherri Dennis Announced as Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Nebraska Judicial Branch

Sherri Dennis has been named Deputy Chief Information Officer of the Nebraska Judicial Branch. In this role she will assist the Chief Information Officer in leading the Information Technology Systems Division.

Dennis brings extensive experience and knowledge to the role, having served in courts since 1983, beginning in the then Lincoln Municipal Court. She transitioned to the Administrative Office in 1993, splitting her role there and in the court before transitioning fully in 1994. She was a member of the original group who helped create, train, and install the JUSTICE case management system. Sherri has been a leader within the IT Division for many years serving in several roles supporting JUSTICE and Judicial Branch IT systems, recently serving as interim CIO.

The IT Division is responsible for the overall vision, mission, goals, and objectives for information technology and network systems for the state’s Judicial Branch. The Information Technology Division is responsible for the technological support of the Branch, in addition to application development for court and probation case management systems. The division works to continually improve services including eFiling for courts, ePayment for services and fees, online calendars, and court case information searches.

Remarking on her new position, Dennis said, “I am honored by this promotion and sincerely grateful to State Court Administrator Corey Steel and the Supreme Court for the confidence they have placed in me. I look forward to working closely with our new CIO, Joel Rabe, to continue to advance delivery of IT services to the Branch.”

Dennis will begin in the role on June 1, 2026.