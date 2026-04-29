MIRA STRIDE NAMED WINNER IN EDTECH AWARDS 2026: COOL TOOLS

EdTech Digest recognizes the innovators shaping the future of learning

OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mira Stride, powered by Avant Language, has been named the winner in the Testing and Assessment category and a finalist in the New Products and Services category in the 2026 EdTech Awards Cool Tools program. Winners and finalists were announced on March 31 to a global audience of educators, technologists, and decision-makers committed to advancing learning outcomes.

This recognition highlights Avant’s continued leadership in delivering educator-friendly solutions that help turn language data into meaningful progress, especially for English learners.

Real-Time Visibility into English Language Growth

Mira Stride is a powerful progress monitoring solution that accelerates English language acquisition by giving educators unprecedented visibility into student growth. Its AI-powered adaptive engine meets each learner where they are, mapping proficiency and surfacing insights previously out of reach. Through targeted activities across reading, writing, speaking, and listening, students demonstrate their skills and receive immediate feedback, while educators gain real-time, actionable visualizations and direct access to authentic student responses, empowering faster, more informed decisions that drive measurable growth.

Recognition from EdTech Digest

Celebrating its 16th year, the EdTech Awards is the world’s largest recognition program for education technology, honoring the most impactful tools, leaders, and innovators across K–12, higher education, and workforce learning.

“We’re no longer asking if technology will transform learning—it already has. The leaders honored here are defining what comes next,” said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. “The future of learning isn’t something we’re waiting for—it’s unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren’t reacting to change, but creating it across classrooms, workplaces, and beyond.”

The program recognizes contributions that make learning more accessible, relevant, and effective—aligning closely with Avant’s mission to bridge the gap between potential and proficiency.

Advancing What’s Possible with Language Data

As part of Avant’s Language Proficiency Platform™, Mira Stride brings learning, assessment, and progress monitoring together in a unified experience. Educators gain the clarity and real-time insight needed to guide instruction with confidence, while students engage in targeted activities aligned to their proficiency, with performance guiding what comes next.

This award reinforces Avant’s role in helping schools move beyond isolated data points toward a continuous, learner-centered model—one that supports real growth, not just measurement.

Join the journey:

@avantassessment

About The EdTech Awards

The EdTech Awards, established in 2010 by EdTech Digest, recognize the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. The

program includes three main honors:

The EdTech Cool Tool Awards

The EdTech Leadership Awards

The EdTech Trendsetter Awards

Past winners include Adobe, Discovery Education, DreamBox, Promethean, Scholastic, and more.

This year’s finalists and winners were selected based on criteria including pedagogical workability, efficacy, support, clarity, value, and potential.

“The work happening across this community is expanding what’s possible in education—making learning more accessible, more relevant, and more impactful for people at every stage of life,” added Rivero. “You’re not just advancing the field; you’re helping redefine it.”

View the full list of winners and finalists:

https://www.edtechdigest.com/2026-finalists-winners/

Learn more about the awards:

https://edtechdigest.com/

Follow the conversation:

#EdTechAwards | @edtechdigest

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