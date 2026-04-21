Avant and AATJ Collaborate to Support Japanese Educators

Avant, The Language Proficiency Company

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Benefits include discounted STAMP assessments, teacher training, and professional development for AATJ members nationwide

AATJ is delighted to partner with Avant and help ensure that our members can access the high-quality products Avant offers”
— Katie Ross, Executive Director of AATJ

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant, The Language Proficiency Company, is proud to announce a new collaboration with the American Association of Teachers of Japanese (AATJ), uniting two organizations committed to advancing the teaching and learning of Japanese and other world languages.

Through this collaboration, AATJ members in both K–12 and higher education will gain premier access to Avant's research-backed assessments and professional learning tools, supporting stronger instruction and expanded opportunities for students of Japanese.

“AATJ is delighted to partner with Avant and help ensure that our members can access the high-quality products Avant offers,” said Katie Ross, Executive Director of AATJ. “Our goal is to provide the opportunities and support educators need to continue delivering excellent Japanese language instruction. I am confident that this collaboration will strengthen that work and offer resources our members will truly appreciate.”
As part of the partnership, AATJ members will receive:

• Avant STAMP assessments available for both AATJ member students and for teacher testing, supporting proficiency-driven instruction and credentialing.
• Avant ADVANCE, the online teacher training tool grounded in the proficiency standards, helping educators to easily identify student progress
• Avant MORE Learning professional development at a discount, for programs that want to deepen their understanding of the data and proficiency-based instruction

One free professional learning training each year, offered collaboratively by Avant and AATJ to support the ongoing professional growth of AATJ members.
Avant STAMP is the only computer-adaptive proficiency assessment approved by the American Council on Education (ACE) and recommended for college credit, giving students of AATJ members valuable postsecondary advantages and a credible pathway to State and Global Seals of Biliteracy.

As part of its commitment to the Japanese language teaching community, Avant will also serve as an official sponsor of AATJ's annual fall meeting.

Together, Avant and AATJ aim to strengthen Japanese language programs and elevate multilingual achievement for learners at every level.

For more information, visit avantassessment.com/aatj or aatj.org.

Amira T. Fahoum
Avant Language
+1 541-344-8872
amira.fahoum@avantlanguage.com
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Avant and AATJ Collaborate to Support Japanese Educators

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Amira T. Fahoum
Avant Language
+1 541-344-8872 amira.fahoum@avantlanguage.com
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Avant Language
940 Willamette St #530
Eugene, Oregon, 97401
United States
+1 541-338-9090
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Avant, The Language Proficiency Company, is your one-stop provider for learning, assessment, and certification. That’s the power of Avant’s Language Proficiency Platform™. Whether you’re a student, teacher, administrator, professional, or employer, Avant’s industry-leading tools are transforming language proficiency every step of the way. Avant Learn combines proven teaching strategies and cutting-edge technologies to equip learners with powerful tools that accelerate learning – including Mira, our AI-based platform for adaptive and immersive language learning and personalized practice. Educators are supported through Avant MORE, our professional learning program that guides teachers in delivering data-driven, proficiency-based instruction with lasting impact. Avant Assess offers adaptive, standards-driven assessments that measure language proficiency with precision. At the core is STAMP, the only computer-adaptive online language assessment available in over 150 languages and approved for college credit by the American Council on Education (ACE). Mira Stride is our cutting-edge AI-powered formative assessment for English learners with real-time data for teachers. These tools empower educators and employers with meaningful insights into real-world communication skills. Avant Certify offers language recognition and credentialing-- and all Avant tests qualify for the open-standard Global Seal of Biliteracy, issued worldwide, in addition to State Seals of Biliteracy. This ensures credibility and global recognition in more than 150 languages, helping individuals unlock new academic, professional, and personal opportunities.

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