Advanced Placement (AP)Ⓡ Encourages Avant Assessments to Expand College Credit Opportunities in More Languages

Empowering learners to earn recognition for real-world language proficiency beyond traditional exam offerings

Language learning should open doors—not close them,” — David Bong, CEO and Co-Founder of Avant Language

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant, The Language Proficiency Company, announced that Advanced Placement (AP)Ⓡ recognizes Avant assessments as part of its guidance for students seeking college credit in languages not currently offered through AP exams. This collaboration expands access to meaningful language recognition and creates new pathways for students to demonstrate proficiency across a broader range of languages.

Through this collaboration, students studying less commonly tested languages now have another trusted, standards-aligned pathway to earn college credit—supporting equitable access to academic recognition regardless of which language they learn.

“Language learning should open doors—not close them,” said David Bong, Avant CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re proud to support College Board’s AP effort to expand access and ensure that more students can turn their language skills into real opportunities.”

Avant’s assessments are designed to measure what learners can do with language in real-world contexts across reading, writing, listening, and speaking. Delivered through computer-adaptive technology, these assessments provide accurate, reliable results, helping institutions confidently award credit based on demonstrated proficiency.

Avant assessments dynamically adjust to each learner’s ability level, creating a more personalized and precise testing experience. This ensures that students across proficiency levels, from novice to advanced, can demonstrate their skills in a meaningful way.

The collaboration also supports a growing need across schools and universities to recognize proficiency in a wider range of languages. Avant offers assessments in more than 150 languages, including many not commonly represented in standardized testing systems, enabling students to earn credit for languages learned at home or non-traditional learning environments. See the recommendation on AP’s website:

https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/outreach-and-collaborations/additional-credit-exam-opportunities.

By recognizing Avant assessments as additional credit exam opportunities, AP is helping institutions:

• Expand access to college credit for more learners

• Recognize multilingual skills across diverse language programs

• Support pathways to advanced coursework, credentials, and career readiness

This effort aligns with Avant’s mission to bridge the gap between potential and proficiency, providing learners with clear, credible ways to demonstrate what they can do with language and move forward with confidence.

As schools continue to prioritize inclusive and globally relevant education, this collaboration marks a significant step toward recognizing the full spectrum of language learning in today’s classrooms.

About Avant

Avant, The Language Proficiency Company, transforms language proficiency from learning to certification. Avant Learn features Mira, with immersive AI practice and assessment tools, and Avant MORE Learning with customized data-driven training and support. Avant Assess delivers adaptive, standards-based tests like Avant STAMP, the only ACE-approved, computer-adaptive proficiency assessment available in 150+ languages. Educators and employers gain key insights into real-world communication skills. Avant Certify offers recognition and certification, and all of Avant's tests qualify for all State Seals of Biliteracy and the open-standard Global Seal of Biliteracy, issued worldwide. Whether in education, workplace, or government, Avant's Language Proficiency Platform™ supports Avant’s mission to improve the teaching and learning of languages. Learn more at https://avantassessment.com/collegeboard.

About AP and College Board

College Board reaches more than 7 million students a year, helping them navigate the path from high school to college and career. Their not-for-profit membership organization was founded more than 120 years ago. They pioneered programs like the SAT® and AP® to expand opportunities for students and help them develop the skills they need. Their BigFuture® program helps students plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers. The Advanced Placement Program (AP)® enables willing and academically prepared students to pursue college-level studies while still in high school. The AP Program develops college-level courses that high schools can choose to offer and corresponding AP Exams that are administered once a year. Learn more at https://www.collegeboard.org/.



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