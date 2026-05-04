HOL Launches Partner Program to Support Open Infrastructure for AI Agents

HOL Partner Program, Founding Cohort, 2026. HOL Logo

Founding cohort includes 25+ companies building registries, identity, payments, privacy, and communication for the emerging agent economy

MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOL (Hashgraph Online) today announced the launch of the HOL Partner Program , a selective initiative bringing together companies building infrastructure, protocols, developer tools, and applications for AI agents and agentic computing.The program launches with a founding cohort of more than 25 partners, including XMTP, GoDaddy, and DSR, spanning agent registries, identity, payments, privacy, security, communication, developer tooling, and open standards.Helping Builders Create a Shared AI FutureAs the AI ecosystem moves toward agent-based systems, companies are beginning to build the infrastructure needed for agents to discover services, evaluate trust, communicate across systems, and transact safely.The HOL Partner Program is intended to help make that work more visible and easier to coordinate. By bringing partners together through a private portal, working groups, shared content, and standards collaboration, HOL aims to support companies contributing to open, interoperable agent infrastructure.“When the next iteration of AI agents comes out, like Openclaw,” said Michael Kantor, President of HOL, “we need to be prepared. Inference costs will come down. Agents will get more efficient. Without a solid foundation of standards, the adoption of AI will come at a huge cost in security and privacy. The HOL Partner Program is our effort to bring serious builders together early, to build the safe and secure agentic future we need.”A Coordination Layer for the Agent EconomyParticipants in the HOL Partner Program gain access to:- Personalized networking and introductions within the industry- Exclusive educational programming on AI trends and tools- Marketing support to reach new audiences and grow the AI ecosystem- A directory that helps businesses find the right AI partners- A voice in shaping the future of AI through shared industry standards- Lead working groups / subcommittees to create open standards, research papers, tooling, etc with other experts.Together, these resources help partners solve problems, share reliable technical insights, and build the foundation for AI systems that can grow and thrive.Four Initial SubcommitteesThe founding cohort will focus on four initial subcommittees:Agent RegistriesIdentity, trust, discovery, and cross-registry coordination.Agentic PaymentsTransactions, commerce, intents, and value exchange.AI Privacy & SecuritySafe deployment, risk reduction, privacy-preserving infrastructure, and trust frameworks.Inter-Agent Communication & CoordinationInteroperability, shared context, and coordination across protocols and environments.Each subcommittee is structured to produce practical outputs, including specifications, reference implementations, technical feedback, and contributions to other open standards.Continuing a Legacy of InnovationThis program expands on HOL’s existing work to improve AI through:- Open standards and specifications- Tools to help users find and verify reliable AI agents- Bridges between traditional web services and new digital systems- User-friendly tools for developers to build better AI faster. HOL’s ecosystem includes 20+ published standards, production infrastructure, and a growing global community of developers and organizations building interoperable AI agent systems.Join Future CohortsCompanies building infrastructure for AI agents and interested in joining future cohorts, working groups and subcommittees can learn more at https://hol.org/partner About HOLHashgraph Online (HOL) is an open-source ecosystem focused on standards, SDKs, registry tooling, and coordination infrastructure for interoperable AI agents. HOL works across identity, trust, registries, skills, communication, discovery, and payments to help developers and organizations build open agent systems across Web2 and Web3.

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