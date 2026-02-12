Hashgraph Online donates HCS Specifications to Hiero under LFDT

Hashgraph Online (HOL) has contributed consensus specifications, which are based on the Hiero Consensus Service, to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LFDT).

The HCS specifications are already used in production across file storage, identity, AI agents, and on-chain engagement.” — Michael Kantor, President, Hashgraph Online

MAJURO, MH, MARSHALL ISLANDS, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hashgraph Online Contributes Community-Developed Consensus Specifications to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust as part of Hiero projectCommunity-authored specifications for consensus-based interoperability move into a vendor-neutral home, expanding support for AI agents, identity and Web2 integrations such as universal agent IDs and forthcoming trust scoring Hashgraph Online (HOL) has contributed community-developed consensus specifications, which are based on the Hiero Consensus Service, to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LFDT)’s Hiero project. The Hiero Consensus Specifications (HCS) are now a subproject of Hiero, the open source distributed ledger technology used to build the Hedera network including the hashgraph consensus algorithm, core services, tooling, and libraries. This marks a major step in the formal adoption of community-developed specifications that power real applications across the Hiero ecosystem and beyond.The HCS repository, now maintained as a subproject under the governance of the Hiero community, serves as the canonical, text-first home for Hiero Consensus Specifications (HCS). These open, versioned specifications define interoperable message formats and protocol patterns for builders working with consensus-based messaging and related transports on any Hiero based network.Contributing the HCS specification to the same vendor-neutral ecosystem as Hiero strengthens long-term neutrality, broadens contribution, and makes it easier for enterprises and developers to build interoperable solutions using shared, auditable specifications.From builder-led specifications to formal adoptionFor several years, Hashgraph Online has worked in public to develop, publish, and refine specifications alongside implementation guidance and reference tooling. These specifications originated in Hashgraph Online’s improvement proposals repository, with a clear focus on practical interoperability for AI agents, wallets, and applications.Now, as a subproject of Hiero, these specifications gain a durable and widely recognized home aligned with the broader Hiero open source governance model. For implementers, this provides a clearer source of truth for message formats, validation expectations, and compatibility across independent implementations.“The HCS specifications are already used in production across file storage, identity, AI agents, and on-chain engagement,” said Michael Kantor, President of Hashgraph Online DAO. “Bringing them into Hiero formalizes that momentum under neutral governance and gives the ecosystem a shared, long-term home to evolve specifications that developers are already relying on.”Get involvedThe HCS specifications are open and community-driven. Hashgraph Online and the Hiero community invite builders, enterprises, and researchers to participate. Learn more about the technical details of the specifications and how to get started as a contributor in https://hiero.org/blog/hiero-consensus-specifications/ About Hashgraph OnlineHashgraph Online is a consortium focused on building open standards and interoperable tooling for the new autonomous internet. The organization emphasizes practical adoption, developer enablement, and public specification development to support ecosystem-wide interoperability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.