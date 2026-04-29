Hac Sá Long Chao Kok Coastal Trail to reopen

MACAU, April 29 - Due to the impact of typhoons last year, there was severe damage in multiple parts of the stone fences of the Hac Sá Long Chao Kok Coastal Trail. In order to ensure the safety for public use, the Municipal Affairs Bureau closed the coastal trail temporarily and started restoration works immediately. As the restoration works have been completed previously, the Hac Sá Long Chao Kok Coastal Trail will reopen to the public tomorrow (30 April).

Hac Sá Long Chao Kok Coastal Trail extends from Rua de Hac Sá Long Chao Kok to Caminho do Quartel de Hac Sá or Rua Um dos Jardins de Cheoc Van, with a total length of about 1,200 metres. Visitors can admire the “Dragon Claw Rock”, “Apeman Rock” and other strange rocks along the trail, along with the ecologically rich coastal vegetation and the scenic view. The trail is suitable for a stroll to enjoy the mountain and sea scenery along the coast, allowing visitors to temporarily forget the hustle and bustle of the city and experience the leisure of nature.