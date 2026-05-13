INSTALL at 25: From Training Standard to Performance Assurance

After 25 years of setting the training standard, INSTALL turns its focus to performance assurance in commercial flooring

The true strength behind our program is the partnership between management and labor — a collaboration rooted in trust, shared purpose, and the belief that their success directly drives our own.” — David Gross, Executive Director

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTALL, the International Standards and Training Alliance, is marking its 25th anniversary with a new strategic priority: performance assurance. The organization is bringing documented training and installer qualifications into the commercial flooring procurement process so contractors, specifiers, and owners know exactly who will install their floors before a project goes out to bid.In commercial construction, where project complexity and financial exposure are highest, the absence of a credentialed standard at the procurement stage represents a systemic risk. The need is sharpest in markets where installation failures carry the highest consequences.In healthcare, for example, where INSTALL’s Infection Control Risk Assessment training prepares installers for working in active clinical settings, the margin for error is effectively zero. In sports flooring—a growing specialty within the alliance—subfloor tolerances and performance characteristics demand a distinct skill set.“Installation failures rarely trace back to the flooring itself,” said INSTALL Executive Director David Gross. “They stem from job-site variables: substrate issues, jobsite management due to tight schedules, and lack of sufficiently trained installers, both in number and competence, for the tasks at hand.”Combating these kinds of risks has driven INSTALL to help reshape the trade over the last quarter-century. Twenty-five years ago, floorcovering was not considered a specialty trade. There was no standardized curriculum, no identifiable credentials, and no common measure of quality. Today, the INSTALL-built training system is one of the most rigorously credentialed specialties in construction.Bolstering the TradeSince its founding in 2001, INSTALL has trained tens of thousands of floorcovering professionals across a network of 250 training centers in the United States and Canada, and currently counts roughly 11,000 installer members working in the industry. Its Warranty on Labor—the only free extended third-party labor warranty in floorcovering—has underwritten more than $2 billion in installations by INSTALL Warranty Contractors. To date, not a single claim has been filed.“For 25 years, INSTALL built its credibility through training, apprenticeship, and certification,” Gross said. “Our next goal is to leverage that quality assurance and establish a procurement infrastructure where installer qualification is defined before the bid, mitigating variance and reducing risk.”Performance assurance isn’t starting from zero. In 2017, INSTALL signed a Memorandum of Understanding with nine leading substrate and underlayment manufacturers—the first collective, cross-industry agreement to recognize the INSTALL Substrate Preparation training and certification as equal to their own. Installers who carry this certification are backed by a $25,000 INSTALL warranty covering that scope of work.“The memorandum was early proof that specification language backed by manufacturer incentives can move the market toward credentialed labor,” said Gross. “The goal now is to scale that model.”Scaling it requires the full machinery of the organization. Recruitment and retention remain a central priority, as qualified floorcovering installers continue to be in short supply. Alongside the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, which invests roughly $250 million annually in training, INSTALL is strengthening the pipeline into the trade, producing highly trained installers and ensuring those professionals stay in the trade through competitive pay, benefits, and opportunities for advancement.Strength Through PartnershipINSTALL’s Alliance Partners are equally critical to the effort. The group of more than 130 leading mills, manufacturers, and industry bodies participates in curriculum development, train-the-trainer events, and standards-setting work alongside ASTM and institutional partners. That alignment gives INSTALL the leverage to move the conversation industrywide rather than one project at a time.“Our manufacturing partners produce some of the finest flooring products in the world, but the customer doesn’t experience that value until a trained professional arrives on the jobsite,” Gross said. “It’s the INSTALL-certified installer who opens that packaging and transforms those materials into a finished floor. The next 25 years are about making that standard of performance not just preferred in commercial flooring, but expected.”About INSTALLINSTALL, the International Standards and Training Alliance, is an association of professionals representing the entire flooring industry: installers, contractors, manufacturers, associations, and consultants. By bringing together stakeholders at every level of floorcovering installation, INSTALL has the resources, capability, and commitment to deliver work we can all take pride in. Rigorous standards, comprehensive training using manufacturer-directed curriculum, and the industry’s only free, extended, and non-proprietary third-party warranty on labor demonstrate our commitment to long-term value. For more on INSTALL, visit www.installfloors.org

25 Years of INSTALL: Raising the Standard, Leading the Future

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