Stoner Bunting Advertising Names Cheryl Shinton as Owner and President & CEO

Cheryl Shinton, President & CEO

40-Year Lancaster Agency Continues Under Its First Woman Owner

Cheryl didn't just learn this business — she helped build it into what it is today.” — Dan Nguyen

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stoner Bunting Advertising, a B2B marketing agency with more than 40 years serving commercial building product manufacturers and complex industrial brands, has completed an ownership transition. Cheryl Shinton, who has led agency operations for nearly a decade, has acquired the firm and assumed the role of President & CEO.Shinton becomes the fourth owner in the agency's history and its first woman to hold ownership — a milestone that reflects both the agency's evolution and the shifting landscape of the industries it serves.She joined Stoner Bunting in 2016 as Director of Account Services and has since held every senior operational role at the agency, including Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, and President. That progression was deliberate. Over seven years, Shinton built the agency's operational infrastructure, deepened its client relationships, and positioned it for long-term growth before stepping into ownership."Cheryl didn't just learn this business — she helped build it into what it is today," said Dan Nguyen, who has served as the agency's owner for nearly two decades. "This transition is the right next step for the agency, its clients, and its team. I'm confident in where she'll take it."Founded in 1984, Stoner Bunting built its reputation helping manufacturers influence how buildings are designed, specified, and built. Over the past several years, the agency has intentionally expanded beyond its building products roots into other complex B2B categories — including life sciences, agriculture, and industrial sectors — driven by both market opportunity and the expertise its team has developed in navigating long sales cycles, technical audiences, and high-stakes buying decisions."This agency has earned the trust of its clients and its people over 40 years," said Shinton. "That's not something you take lightly, and it's not something you change for the sake of changing. My focus is on building on what's working, continuing to grow into the complex B2B categories where we do our best work, and making sure the work we deliver keeps mattering to the clients who depend on it. We're also focused on getting AI right — not as a replacement for strategy or talent, but as a tool that makes both sharper."###About Stoner Bunting Advertising Founded in 1984, Stoner Bunting Advertising is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based B2B marketing agency that has spent more than 40 years helping complex, technical brands build market presence and drive growth. The agency serves clients across the U.S. and internationally. More information is available at stonerbunting.com

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