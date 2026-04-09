Ten10 Building Technologies Names Matt Shinton Partner and VP of Field Operations Amid Continued Growth

Matt Shinton & Marty Lobaugh, Ten10 Building Technologies

Appointment supports growing demand for integrated smart building systems and commercial installation services

We’ve got the experience, we’ve got the relationships, and now we’ve got the team to take it somewhere. I can’t wait to see what we do next.” — Marty Lobaugh, Lead Installer and Partner

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten10 Building Technologies, a specialty commercial installation company, has named Matt Shinton as Partner and VP of Field Operations in response to increasing demand for sophisticated smart building systems and significant growth in the scale and complexity of Ten10’s project portfolio. The appointment marks the first dedicated leadership investment in Ten10 since its founding in 2014 and signals a new phase of intentional growth for a company that has spent a decade building a significant track record across the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.Ten10 specializes in the technology systems that modern commercial buildings require — smart access control, acoustic sound masking, security cameras, AV infrastructure, and low-voltage work. What sets the company apart is its fluency in two distinct but related worlds: the technology integration expertise to design and install complex systems, coupled with the construction coordination experience to execute them in active, real-world building environments.It’s a combination that’s rare in the trades and increasingly in demand as buildings grow more sophisticated.Evolving With Industry NeedsFounded in 2014 by Dan Nguyen and Marty Lobaugh, Ten10 operates alongside Stoner Bunting Advertising under common ownership. The company has grown over the last decade from a small-office technology service provider into a specialty installer working on projects of significant scale — from apartment complexes and mixed-use commercial spaces to government facilities and institutional campuses.Today, Ten10 is qualified to work in environments requiring government security clearance and holds GSA credentials and OSHA certifications — a bar that has opened doors to institutional and government work that few specialty installers can access.Credentials and experience like this are evident in the company’s reputation with one of its most active clients, a community financial institution expanding rapidly across the region, which found Ten10 specifically because no other contractor could handle the range and complexity that their projects required. With approximately 20 locations still in the pipeline, that relationship shows no signs of slowing down.Ten10’s portfolio also includes work at Children’s National Hospital and Greenpeace headquarters in Washington, D.C.; the DC Energy building at the Washington Navy Yard; and the National Institutes of Health Bethesda campus. In summer 2026, Ten10 will begin work on a major Philadelphia university campus installation.A New Phase of Leadership & GrowthShinton brings decades of commercial construction experience to the role, having worked his way through every level of the industry — from laborer and carpenter to foreman, superintendent, and ultimately preconstruction and estimating. He understands how a building comes together from the ground up, and he understands what the people doing that work actually need. He is not new to the industry Ten10 serves. He is, in many ways, the client Ten10 has always worked alongside.“Ten10 has a strong foundation and a real track record. That’s what we’re building on,” said Matt Shinton, Partner and VP of Field Operations. “After decades in commercial construction, you learn where the gaps are — the specialty work that needs to get done and nobody can find the right people for. We’re in a position to fill some of those gaps in a way that makes us even more valuable to the clients we’re already serving. The goal is simple: more services, more geography, more guys in trucks getting it done.”Marty Lobaugh, Lead Installer and Partner, agrees. “I’ve been doing this work for a long time, and I’ve always believed in what we were building — even when it was just me and a job to get done,” said Lobaugh. “To have Matt stepping in, and to see Ten10 getting the attention and resources to really grow, it’s exciting. We’ve got the experience, we’ve got the relationships, and now we’ve got the team to take it somewhere. I can’t wait to see what we do next.”A Strategy Set for SuccessShinton’s appointment and Ten10’s strategic shift are part of a larger transition following the recent ownership change at Stoner Bunting Advertising. Cheryl Shinton, who spent nearly a decade in senior leadership at Stoner Bunting before assuming ownership, recently became President & CEO and Owner of both Stoner Bunting Advertising and Ten10 Building Technologies.Under new ownership, Ten10 is positioned to grow both its service offerings and its geographic footprint — following client relationships and project opportunities wherever they lead, with a long-term vision of scaling the team and capacity to match the demand.“Ten10 has earned its reputation one project at a time, and that foundation is exactly what makes this moment exciting,” said Cheryl Shinton, Owner and President & CEO of Ten10 Building Technologies and Stoner Bunting Advertising. “Matt and Marty together bring a depth of experience and a shared commitment to doing the work right. And with Stoner Bunting’s decades of experience marketing commercial building products, we understand this industry from both sides — in the field and in the market. We’re building something here that genuinely needs to exist.”Ten10 Building Technologies serves commercial and institutional clients across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and follows projects nationally based on client relationships and project scope.###About Ten10 Building TechnologiesFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ten10 Building Technologies specializes in commercial building systems and specialty installation — including smart access control, acoustic sound masking, security camera systems, AV infrastructure, and low voltage work. The company serves contractors, property managers, developers, and facility teams across the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, bringing together technology integration expertise and commercial construction fluency to deliver reliable results in the field. More information is available at ten10technologies.com About Stoner Bunting AdvertisingFounded in 1984, Stoner Bunting Advertising is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based B2B marketing agency that has spent more than 40 years helping complex, technical brands build market presence and drive growth. The agency serves clients across the U.S. and internationally. More information is available at stonerbunting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.