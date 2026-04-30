Enerflo Integrates Enphase Solargraf 3D Solar Design Software Into Its Residential Solar Operating System

The Solargraf platform integration is available to U.S.-based residential solar companies with active subscriptions to both Enerflo and Solargraf, and supports projects across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

New integration connects solar design software with proposal workflows, enabling solar companies to generate 3D system designs and proposals in minutes.

This integration brings the Solargraf platform into the operating system, so design and proposal happen in the same flow. That’s how you get faster deals and while reducing change orders.” — Pat Bennett, Enerflo CEO & Co-Founder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enerflo, the operating system for residential solar, today announced a new integration with the Enphase Energy Solargrafplatform, an all-in-one digital proposal, design, and permitting tool. The integration brings the Solargraf platform’s solar design tool directly into Enerflo’s solar sales and proposal workflow, allowing residential solar companies to generate accurate system designs and customer-ready proposals in the operating system.With the Enerflo + Solargraf platform integration, sales reps can create a high-resolution, accurate 3D solar design and proposal in minutes. The result is a fast, more connected sales process—reducing manual handoffs, eliminating tool switching, and improving deal accuracy from the first conversation through contract.“Residential solar doesn’t have a tool problem—it has an infrastructure problem,” said Pat Bennett, CEO of Enerflo. “Design software, proposal tools, financiers, CRMs—they’ve never been built to work together. This integration brings the Solargraf platform into the operating system, so design and proposal happen in the same flow. That’s how you get faster deals and while reducing change orders.”The Solargraf platform’s 3D solar design platform uses HD aerial imagery and AI-powered roof and shading detection to generate accurate system layouts and production estimates. Through the integration, designs created in the Solargraf platform sync directly into Enerflo, where they are used for proposal generation, financing workflows, and project execution—without re-entry or manual transfer."Solar professionals shouldn't have to switch between tools to close a deal," said Jayant Somani, Senior Vice President of the Digital Business Unit at Enphase Energy. "By integrating the Solargraf platform into Enerflo's operating system, we are giving installers a faster, simpler path from design to contract, all in one place."The integration connects solar design software with proposal and sales workflows, allowing companies to move from design to signed contract in a single system. It also enables solar and storage sizing within the same process, helping teams present more complete proposals without adding complexity.This is the first time the Solargraf platform has been integrated into an operating system like Enerflo—where design is not a standalone step, but part of a connected infrastructure that carries the deal from initial design through financing, contracting, and installation.The Solargraf platform integration is available to U.S.-based residential solar companies with active subscriptions to both Enerflo and Solargraf, and supports projects across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.Learn more at enerflo.com/solargraf About EnerfloEnerflo is the operating system for residential solar—connecting design tools, lenders, CRMs, and project workflows into a single infrastructure layer. Enerflo connects the tools companies already use into one cohesive flow, where data moves from design to financing to contract without manual handoffs. With over $15 billion in solar transactions processed to-date, Enerflo enables companies to run every deal through one system with greater speed, accuracy, and visibility. Learn more at enerflo.com

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