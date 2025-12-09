Enerflo Unveils Next-Generation Reporting Suite to Empower Data-Driven Solar Companies

Residential Solar Companies are gaining unprecedented insights into their business with Enerflo's new AI-Powered Reporting Suite, built on the Domo BI platform.

Purpose-built for the solar industry, Enerflo’s AI-powered reporting suite — powered by Domo — help installers protect margins, forecast growth, and thrive.

We made the investment in big data so our partners don’t have to. [They] literally leap-frogged their competition overnight.” — Pat Bennett, Enerflo CEO & Co-Founder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enerflo, the Operations Platform for U.S.-based Residential Solar companies, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Reporting Suite, the first of its kind in the residential solar sector. Built on the Domo business intelligence (BI) platform , the Enerflo Reporting Suite gives solar installers unprecedented visibility into their business data — empowering them to make smarter, faster, data-driven decisions that drive growth and efficiency.With the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) scheduled to sunset in 2026 and solar margins already stretched thin, operational efficiency and profitability are top priorities for solar companies. Enerflo’s new reporting tools turn raw data into actionable insights, helping businesses identify trends, forecast performance, and make informed decisions to protect their margins and fuel sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive market.“Data has officially moved from a nice-to-have to a must-have,” said Pat Bennett, CEO and Co-Founder of Enerflo. “We made the investment in big data so our partners don’t have to. The new AI-powered reporting suite puts enterprise-grade intelligence at their fingertips — without the cost, time, or expertise typically required to build and maintain these systems. Our partners literally leap-frogged their competition overnight.”Hundreds of Dashboards, Built for SolarThe Enerflo Essentials Data Package, included with every Enerflo subscription, provides access to hundreds of pre-built dashboards, charts, and visualizations purpose-built for solar installers. These dashboards consolidate critical business data — from sales and financing to project management and installation — into a single, easy-to-use interface.For companies ready to take their data strategy to the next level, advanced reporting packages offer enhanced capabilities such as:- Benchmarking: Compare performance against Ohm Analytics’ industry-wide metrics- Forecasting: Predict outcomes with AI-powered projections and trend analysis- Custom Reporting: Build tailored dashboards, visualizations, and leaderboards- Alerts and AI Chat: Stay ahead of changes and query your data in natural languageSolving the Solar Data ProblemHistorically, solar companies have faced steep challenges in leveraging data effectively — including multiple disconnected systems, lack of standardization, and the high cost of developing robust reporting pipelines. Enerflo’s Reporting Suite eliminates those barriers, centralizing all key performance data in one powerful platform.By integrating Domo’s industry-leading BI capabilities directly into the Enerflo ecosystem, partners gain instant access to real-time insights without the need for additional software licenses, data cleanup, or technical expertise.The Future of Solar IntelligenceThe Enerflo AI Reporting Suite is available now for all Enerflo Partners. The Essentials Data Package is included with every subscription, while advanced reporting capabilities are available as a premium add-on.“This is a massive step forward for our partners,” Bennett added. “With Enerflo Reporting, they’re not just tracking what’s happening — they’re predicting what comes next.”For more information on Enerflo’s AI-Powered Reporting Suite or to request a demo, visit enerflo.com/reporting About EnerfloEnerflo is the Operating Platform for U.S.-based residential solar companies of all types and sizes, purpose-built to connect people, data, processes, and platforms across the solar workflow — from lead to PTO. By unifying CRM, sales, design and proposals, financing, contract, installation, and operations in one place, Enerflo helps solar companies operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and scale profitably. Learn more at enerflo.com

Meet Enerflo's New AI-Powered Reporting Suite

