Enerflo and Palmetto Launch First Battery-Only Lease (TPO) Integration to Unlock New Growth for Solar Installers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enerflo, the solar industry’s operating system for residential solar sales, today launched a partnership with Palmetto, America’s leading consumer energy platform, to offer Palmetto Energy Backup, the first battery-only lease (TPO) product fully integrated into the Enerflo platform. This new offering enables residential solar installers to sell backup energy storage as a standalone lease, without requiring homeowners to pay cash or secure traditional financing.Palmetto Energy Backup is a third-party ownership (TPO) lease designed specifically for energy storage. Unlike traditional battery add-ons that require upfront payment or loans, this subscription-based model includes premium battery equipment, installation, and ongoing maintenance under a lease structure—making home backup power more accessible and affordable.The storage lease is built directly into Enerflo’s proposal, pricing, and financing engine, Lendflo, allowing sales reps to size, price, present, submit, and confirm battery-only applications in a single workflow—without separate portals or logins.A New Revenue Path for Enerflo InstallersAs solar markets tighten and new system sales slow in certain regions, installers are seeking new ways to drive profitability. The new integration creates an immediate opportunity to reengage past customers who already have solar installed but did not initially purchase storage.By offering a battery-only lease option, installers can:- Revisit their existing customer base with a compelling new offer- Generate additional revenue without increasing customer acquisition costs- Add storage to previously installed systems- Close deals faster through a fully integrated sales processEnerflo’s Solar Savings network further supports partners by helping contact past customers and setting appointments for battery upsell opportunities.“The industry is shifting, and installers need additional ways to grow,” said Pat Bennett, CEO of Enerflo. “By launching the first battery-only lease integrated directly into Enerflo, we’re giving our partners a powerful tool to unlock new revenue from their existing customer base while making energy storage more affordable for homeowners with Palmetto.”Expanding Access to Home Energy ResilienceFor homeowners, Palmetto Energy Backup removes one of the biggest barriers to adopting battery storage: upfront cost. The lease model provides predictable monthly payments while delivering reliable backup power, protection from grid instability, and greater energy independence.“At Palmetto, our mission is to make clean energy more accessible,” said Sean Hayes, GM of Palmetto LightReach. “With Energy Backup, we’re extending that mission to storage—allowing more homeowners to add reliable backup power through a simple lease structure, while helping Enerflo installers expand their service offerings and strengthen customer relationships.”The Palmetto Energy Backup integration is available to installers with an active Enerflo subscription that are also approved with Palmetto and enrolled in the Energy Backup program. There are no additional integration fees.As storage demand rises nationwide, Enerflo and Palmetto are positioning installers to expand value—not just volume—and help more homeowners say “yes” to energy resilience.For more information or to book a demo, visit Enerflo.com/Palmetto About EnerfloEnerflo is the operating system for residential solar sales. The software brings together solar lead management, design and proposals, financing, contracting, integrations, project management and customer experience into one streamlined system. Purpose-built for US-based solar installers, sales organizations and vertically integrated solar companies, Enerflo increases efficiency, visibility, and revenue through automation, integrations, and real-time data—helping solar companies scale and deliver a better homeowner experience. Visit Enerflo.com to learn more.About PalmettoPalmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean-energy partners and flexible financing solutions for solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence. Visit Palmetto.com to learn more.

