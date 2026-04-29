Radix at OTC 2026: Built on Energy and Proven in Execution

Radix at OTC 2026 Natalia Klafke, EVP & Global Head of Energy and Sustainability at Radix Tarik Siqueira, VP of Upstream, Midstream, and Power at Radix NA

Leveraging deep industrial roots at OTC, Radix collaborates with energy leaders to transform complex technical challenges into measurable operational results.

At OTC, we engage with leaders to address the real challenges shaping offshore energy today and reinforce our commitment, working side by side to turn ideas into practical, high-impact solutions.” — Natalia Klafke, EVP & Global Head of Energy and Sustainability at Radix

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a technology services company delivering innovative industrial solutions to asset-intensive industries, returns to the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2026, at NRG Park in Houston from May 4–7, 2026. Marking 15 years of consistent participation at the world's foremost event for offshore resources, Radix continues its tradition of bridging the gap between high-level engineering and field-proven execution excellence.As the energy landscape evolves, Radix remains focused on its "on the ground" philosophy — working side-by-side with partners in the Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Distribution sectors. The company's hands-on approach is rooted in a profound understanding of its customers' businesses, spanning design and engineering through to operational execution.By bridging deep domain expertise with cutting-edge digital implementation, Radix empowers decision-makers and engineering leaders to optimize for sustainability and efficiency, accelerating growth through solutions that deliver real, measurable, and scalable value."OTC has long been part of Radix's journey. It's where we engage directly with industry leaders to address the real challenges shaping offshore energy today," said Natalia Klafke , EVP & Global Head of Energy and Sustainability at Radix. "Being at OTC reinforces our commitment to working side by side with our customers to turn ideas into practical, high-impact solutions."A Legacy of PartnershipOil & Gas is the sector where Radix was born, and OTC is where that heritage comes to life each year. Radix has participated in OTC since 2010. This year, the Radix delegation will focus on high-level engagement with decision-makers to explore how technology can be effectively integrated to drive sustainability and efficiency.“OTC remains a key platform for Radix, where discussions are centered on turning our customers’ challenges into execution and measurable results. In today’s industrial landscape, leadership is defined by the ability to deliver—not just to envision. We work alongside our customers and partners to move beyond innovation, transforming digital initiatives into field-proven outcomes that create real value.” Flávio Guimarães, Co-Founder and Chief Practices and Alliances Officer at Radix, added.The Radix DelegationThe Radix team, led by Natalia Klafke, Tarik Siqueira , VP of Upstream, Midstream, and Power for North America, and Flávio Guimarães, along with a deep bench of domain experts, will engage with existing customers and new partners on their vision to value journey.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com

Radix's "On the Ground" approach helps customers achieve interoperability and resilience, which equates to ROI and cost savings.

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