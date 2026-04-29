MPD Arrests Suspect in Nannie Helen Burroughs Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, at approximately 4:58 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspect struck the victim with a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s property and then fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 25-year-old Jarvis Burl, of Southeast, DC. Burl was charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 26026777

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