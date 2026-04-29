MPD Makes Multiple Arrests in a Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of multiple suspects in a robbery in Southwest.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, at approximately 4:24 p.m., the victims were in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest attempting to use rideshare scooters. The victims were approached by a group of suspects who asked about one of the victim’s shoes, assaulted them, and attempted to take the victim’s shoes unsuccessfully. While the other victim tried to intervene, their cellphone was taken by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the scene, when an officer patrolling the area saw the fight and intervened.

Officers broadcasted a description of the suspects over the radio. With the help of the DC Housing Authority Police, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, were located and arrested for Robbery (Force and Violence). Officers located the victim’s phone in the possession of one of the suspects.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26055176

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