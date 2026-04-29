Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network Seeking Feedback on Needs Assessment Survey

The Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network (MRTQ PDN), in partnership with the Catherine Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine, the University of Maine Center for Community Inclusion and Disability Studies, and the Maine Afterschool Network, is conducting a needs assessment survey to better understand practitioner interests related to professional development in early childhood and out-of-school-time programs.

MRTQ PDN supports early childhood (birth through early elementary) and out-of-school-time professionals in developing the expertise necessary to provide high-quality, inclusive, and culturally responsive care and education to Maine’s children. MRTQ PDN offers early childhood professionals access to high-quality professional learning through facilitated and on-demand trainings, book clubs, and communities of practice—all of which are offered at a low or no cost.

Examples of MRTQ PDN professional learning that public school educators may be familiar with include trainings on the Maine Early Learning and Development Standards (MELDS) and facilitation of the Leading Early Learning Fellowship for elementary school leaders.

This survey, which is conducted every two years,will help ensure that MRTQ PDN services are delivered in ways that best meet the needs of all Maine practitioners.

Please complete the survey here by 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2026. The survey should take about 10-15 minutes to complete. After completing the survey, you may provide your contact information to enter for a chance to win a large L.L.Bean tote filled with special prizes.

MRTQ PDN appreciates your feedback. Survey results will be shared this summer.

With questions or for additional information, please contact Lee Anne Larsen, Maine Department of Education Director of Early Learning, at leeann.larsen@maine.gov.