LUCY Makes a Comeback with Their 2nd Full Album, Childish

Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY

, on May 16th and 17th at KSPO DOME in Korea. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUCY has released a new album, Childish. It is their second full album and their first release since the whole group returned from their military service. Childish is about the harsh reality of adult life and the yearning to cherish and embrace their inner child, who once viewed the world as vivid and full of wonder. As a continuation of LUCY’s inner child series, this album will include six songs from WAJANGCHANG (their sixth mini album), four songs from SUNFLOWER (their seventh mini album), and five new songs that were written and composed by members CHO WONSANG and SHIN GWANGIL.“It’s very exciting to release our second full album, Childish, as a full group with GWANGIL. Continuing from our first full album, Childhood, we’re discussing the topic of inner child in this album to share the story of finding myself, who was incredibly childish and pure, in the harsh reality. We hope you give it a lot of love and support.” – CHO WONSANG, member of LUCYThe album opens with “발아 (Sprout),” a track that sets a fantasy-like atmosphere to help listeners embrace their inner child. “발아 (Sprout)” is followed by the album’s title track, “전체관람가 (All Ages)”, which is about the wish to see the world through a child’s eyes rather than experience the realities of adulthood. The third track, “Chameleon,” is a fusion funk-based track that incorporates a blend of different genres, like how a chameleon changes its colors to match its surroundings. “Chameleon” is for anyone who struggles with self-love and attempts to change their appearance to accommodate their surroundings or others, to encourage them to embrace and accept themselves with all of their imperfections. “Porch Light (Feat. 남제현 Skyelar)” sings about the moments that make us feel at home with our loved ones and the warm feeling from a porch light lighting up as it greets those coming back home. “구구절절 (blah-blah-blah)” was written and composed by SHIN GWANGIL. The track captures the rambling, overflowing emotions of a new crush, and its bright, lively guitar sound brings the lightness of a breezy drive.“Thanks to your support, we’re releasing our second full album, Childish, after the completion of my military service. We filled it with LUCY’s unique sensibility with songs from our sixth and seventh mini albums, as well as brand new songs. Please give it a lot of listen, and we hope you look forward to our upcoming concert as well. Thank you!” – SHIN GWANGIL, member of LUCYBesides releasing their new album, Childish, LUCY recently launched their official fan club “WALWALE,” expanding their engagement with global fans and creating a tight community. Additionally, fans can anticipate their upcoming concert in Seoul, 2026 LUCY 9TH CONCERT <ISLAND> on May 16th and 17th at KSPO DOME . LUCY will also be performing at the 2026 Weverse Con Festival on June 6th.ABOUT LUCYLUCY is a four-member South Korean band managed by MYSTIC STORY that debuted on May 8th, 2020. Their name means ‘light’ in Latin, and the band consists of violinist SHIN YECHAN, vocalist and guitarist CHOI SANGYEOP, bassist and producer CHO WONSANG, and drummer and vocalist SHIN GWANGIL.LUCY has been building their distinctive genre since their debut by composing, writing lyrics for, and producing all of their albums. They soon became a leading K-band with grand performances, refreshing sound, and unique vocal color. The band has sold out all eight solo concerts held in Korea so far and appeared as a headliner for the Grand Mint Festival, a major Korean festival, for three years in a row from 2023 to 2025, proving their strong presence and popularity. In 2024, they successfully wrapped up their first world tour, LUCY 1st WORLD TOUR written by FLOWER, in multiple cities in Asia, including Seoul, and North America. In February this year, they won the Special Award (Band Division) at the Hanteo Music Awards 2025. LUCY will continue active promotions along with their ninth solo concert, 2026 LUCY 9TH CONCERT

[MV] LUCY - 전체관람가 / ENG sub

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.