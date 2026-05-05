Lee Seok Hoon Releases a New Digital Single, '우리 다정한 동화 속에 주인공이 되어 (A Fairytale for You and Me)'

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer and musical actor Lee Seok Hoon has released a digital single, “우리 다정한 동화 속에 주인공이 되어 (A Fairytale for You and Me).” In February this year, he released a digital single titled “사랑이란 건 (When It’s Called Love),” which quietly confesses the importance of time spent with loved ones. This new digital single, “우리 다정한 동화 속에 주인공이 되어 (A Fairytale for You and Me),” reflects on the essence of love through everyday interactions, such as meeting each other’s eyes and sharing trivial conversations, that eventually accumulate into a unique ‘fairy tale’ over time. The singer shared that he hopes this song could come to a couple’s mind when selecting their wedding song to sing for each other, or when promising their forever. He also explained that this single is about choosing the same passage of time and a quiet, yet unwavering, promise to remain by each other’s side until the very end.After releasing his fifth mini-album, Renewed Purpose, Lee Seok Hoon held a small-scale concert titled 쓰임 : 새로, 쓰임 (Purpose : Renewed Purpose) in September 2025 to meet his fans more closely. From November 2025 to February 2026, Lee Seok Hoon took the role of Christian in the musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical, before sharing his first music release of 2026, “사랑이란 건 (When It’s Called Love).”About Lee Seok HoonLee Seok Hoon is a Korean singer and musical actor under C9 Entertainment. He debuted in 2008 as a member of the vocal group SG Wannabe, then as a solo artist in 2010 with his mini album 인사 (English translation: Greetings). He made his musical debut as Charlie in Kinky Boots in 2018, and he returned to play Charlie four times in total until 2024. He played many notable roles as a musical actor since 2018, including Montague “Monty” Navarro in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder and, most recently, Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He also appeared as a vocal trainer in popular K-pop survival programs, Produce 101 Season 2 and Produce X 101, as well as BOYS PLANET seasons 1 and 2. In 2023, he received the Excellence Award in Radio as a radio DJ at the MBC Entertainment Awards and the Specialty Award in Ballad at the 30th Hanteo Music Awards.

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