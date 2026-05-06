Billlie Releases Their First Full Album, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two

Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-pop girl group, Billlie , has released their first-ever full-length album, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two. The group began promoting their latest release back in January by dropping their pre-release single, cloud palace ~ false awakening. Billlie, known as ‘Conceptual K-pop Icons’ seek to share their unshakable conviction and bold confidence with this new album.the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two has twelve tracks in total, five of which are remixes. The album opens with “$ECRET no more,” a track that is an extension of the group’s song “everbody’s got a $ECRET” from their second mini album, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one. The song is the result of a collaboration between LA-based multi-platinum producer Jake K, known for numerous K-pop hits with NCT, aespa, Red Velvet, and TWICE, Swedish hitmaker Andreas Öberg, who has achieved over 30 No.1 records in Japan, and songwriter Maria Marcus, whose work across Korea and Japan has contributed to over 9 million album sales with artists including Red Velvet and Namie Amuro. Member MOON SUA contributed to the lyrics, adding emotional depth and narrative authenticity to the track.“We’re finally releasing our first full-length album, and we’re confident to call it the most well-made album we’ve released so far because we have put a lot of effort into working on this album for a long time. Please send lots of interest for all 12 tracks in this album, including the title track, ‘ZAP,’ and the sub-title track, ‘WORK.’” - MOON SUAThe title track of the album is “ZAP.” Its sound and message reflect the album’s core theme: silencing external noise and confronting one’s true self at the deepest level of the unconscious. With the line “past in the past we're turning back,” the track embodies a self-determined mindset of choosing the present over the past, and holding firm confidence in one’s identity regardless of external judgment. The album also has a sub-title track, “ WORK,” in which MOON SUA also participated in writing the lyrics of this track, drawing from her own experiences to encourage listeners to reframe their flaws and see them as unique points of their personality and being. Another standout song from the album is the fourth track, “TBD,” a song that tackles a relationship that hasn’t quite taken shape or has a label, but intense feelings have already developed, and instead of going to fate and unresolved, it’s about taking a deliberate stance. Billlie members SIYOON and HARAM participated in writing the lyrics, translating the precise emotional temperature of this uncertainty through Billlie’s perspective.“First of all, we’re thrilled to release our very first full-length album since our debut. We believe this is all thanks to our fans who have been supporting us, and we feel fortunate to share various tracks through this album. Not only the members but also many staff members have worked together diligently, so I hope many people love this album. Thank you!” - SIYOON“We’ve always worked hard on our albums, but since this is our first full-length album, we made sure not to leave any regrets on every detail of the album. All songs in this album, including ‘TBD,’ which SIYOON and I participated in writing the lyrics for, are very good, so I want to recommend that you listen to all tracks. Please give lots of love to Billlie’s first full-length album.” - HARAMAfter releasing their first full-length album, Billlie will continue active promotions with the new title track, “ZAP,” as well as the sub-title track, “WORK.”About BilllieBilllie is a seven-member K-pop girl group under MYSTIC STORY. The members include SIYOON, SHEON, TSUKI, MOON SUA, HARAM, SUHYEON, and HARUNA. Billlie’s group name holds the meaning of “expressing our B-side, or inner identity, that everyone holds and can relate to.” Billlie debuted on November 10, 2021, with their first mini-album, the Billage of perception : chapter one. Its title track, “RING X RING,” was created by hitmaker duo Lee Minsu and Kim Eana, and announced the beginning of Billlie’s unique storytelling based on a mysterious event that happened in a village.In 2022, the group released two mini-albums, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one and the Billage of perception: chapter two, to expand on their uniquely creative storytelling. Their fourth mini-album which was released in March 2023, the Billage of perception: chapter three, was also nominated for the Best K-pop Album at the 21st Korean Music Awards. In February 2024, Billlie debuted in Japan with their first Japanese mini-album, Knock-on Effect.In October 2024, Billlie released their fifth mini-album, appendix: Of All We Have Lost, with the title track “remembrance candy,” for which a veteran artist, IU, wrote the lyrics, and completed the group’s genre with a more dynamic sound.Billlie successfully completed their first world tour, Our FLOWERLD (Belllie've You), in March 2025, captivating audiences across 31 cities throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. Also, Billlie appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED, collaborating with legendary artist Patti LaBelle for “Lady Marmalade,” and with iconic artist Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

Billlie | 'ZAP' M/V

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