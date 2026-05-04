C9 Entertainment’s Newest Boy Group, NAZE, Debuts with Self-Titled Mini Album

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C9 Entertainment’s newest group, NAZE , has made their debut with their first mini album, NAZE. Their name means headland where the ocean and land meet, and by choosing this as their group name, C9 Entertainment and the members of NAZE hope to convey that they are a team with infinite potential that can move forward anywhere. The group consists of seven multinational members with stunning visuals and talent: KAISEI, YOUNKI, ATO, TURN, YUYA, KIMKUN, and DOHYEOK. Even though the group has made their official debut today, NAZE first introduced themselves through a TBS Drama in Japan DREAM STAGE, which premiered in January of this year.“Our debut album, NAZE, captures the reality of our daily lives. Rather than sharing extravagant lore or fantasy stories, we wanted to showcase our current time and how we’re spending it as honestly as possible.” – YOUNKI, Member of NAZETheir self-titled mini album, NAZE, includes four tracks set in a lo-fi groove. The album opens with “Pretty Pink Socks,” which talks about the growing excitement and curiosity of starting a crush. It is followed by the title track, “ People Talk ,” a pop-dance track about being happy despite what others might say or do to bring them down. The third track, “Awesome,” is a mid-tempo blend of R&B and a danceable rhythm and speaks to the moments in life that call for confidence and courage. The album closes with “Seoul,” a pop track that captures what Seoul means to NAZE as their new collective home, where the multinational group members have found their place together.“Each track on the album conveys various moments from our daily lives, including when small curiosity becomes special, when we feel happy without a specific reason, when we need self-assurance and courage, and when we feel comfort at a place that used to be unfamiliar. We hope you naturally spend the day with NAZE while listening to all the tracks from the beginning to the end.” – TURN, Member of NAZEABOUT NAZENAZE is a seven-member South Korean boy group managed by C9 Entertainment that debuted on May 4th, 2026, with their self-titled mini album, NAZE. Members of NAZE include KAISEI, YOUNKI, ATO, TURN, YUYA, KIMKUN, and DOHYEOK. The members first introduced themselves through TBS’ DREAM STAGE television drama in Japan, which aired in January 2026.

NAZE(네이즈) 'People Talk' Official MV

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