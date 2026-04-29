Tucson North MVD office remodel nearly finished

Construction update – and, no not on a highway. This update is about the great progress being made at the Tucson North MVD office.

If you have not stopped by the North Shannon Road MVD office in Tucson since the project began in February 2025, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Crews have been able to demo the old facility and are putting on the finishing touches for the new, more modern and open MVD office. The last step is the new parking lot and interior furnishings.

For those who have visited this location during the remodel, we hope you experienced fast and friendly service through the TeleMVD office trailer.

TeleMVD connects customers with an MVD employee located elsewhere, much like a Zoom or other video call. These computer connections allow a customer to complete vehicle and driver license services through computer connections. Each customer service station is equipped with computer equipment, camera, printer/scanner and a payment device so a majority of MVD services can be completed right there.

The temporary office modular trailer has 13 TeleMVD stations for nearly all MVD related services during the remodel process. Appointments and commercial driver license knowledge testing are not available during the remodel.

The hammers, drills and construction have moved on to paint brushes, furnishings and computer equipment installations.

The brand new office is expected to be open and ready for business by the middle of May.

As the final touches are happening on the new physical office, know that the digital options are readily available on site. And of course you may not even need to visit that location.

Many MVD services can be completed online at azmvdnow.gov, the official service website for the Motor Vehicle Division, at other MVD locations or at authorized third party locations in the greater Tucson area.