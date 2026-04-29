Hot Shot’s Secret™ Forms - The Secret Society

: Left to Right/Top to Bottom: Mickayla VanBuren, Jimmy Dale, Emily Reeves, Devin Henry, Don Abenante, Jake Hopkins, Morgan Evans

A cache of automotive influencers with unique skills and chemistry, highly respected in fields of drag racing, mechanics, fabrication, and storytelling

These creators are the ones turning wrenches, chasing championships and solving real-world problems.” — Hot Shot’s Secret Influencer Marketing Manager Matt Ryce

MT. GILEAD , OH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret™, leading manufacturer of high‑performance lubricants and additives for diesel and gas-powered vehicles, is proud to announce a new influencer program – The Secret Society . This exclusive program brings together seven of the most authentic voices from the world of drag racing, custom build fabricators, heavy-duty mechanics, and compelling storytelling."The Secret Society is our inner circle," says Hot Shot’s Secret Influencer Marketing Manager Matt Ryce. "Our goal was to bring together the builders and racers who are actually putting in the work. The ‘Founding Seven’ were selected not just for their reach, but for their grit. These creators are the ones turning wrenches, chasing championships and solving real-world problems.”The Secret Society program, a first for Hot Shot’s Secret, comprises seven creators that will serve as official ambassadors: Don Abenante, Devin Henry, Mickayla VanBuren, Jake Hopkins, Jimmy Dale, Emily Reeves, and Morgan Evans.1. The Engineer | Don Abenante - Don isn't just turning wrenches; he’s analyzing the "how" and "why."2. The Wildcard | Devin Henry (AKA Super Dwarf) Fueling the chaos with equal parts Dr Pepper and high-octane adrenaline, Devin represents the raw, "all gas, no brakes" spirit of the Society.3. The Field Op | Mickayla VanBuren Mickayla brings the Society to the front lines. As a diesel mechanic taking on roadside calls and shop floors across the country, she is the ultimate problem solver, proving that Hot Shot’s Secret is built for the rigors of the real world.4. The Catalyst | Jake Hopkins - With a focus on fuel systems and high-cetane energy, Jake is the Society’s pulse. If it’s lifted, loud, or pushing four-digit horsepower, Jake is there ensuring the heartbeat of the machine is cleaner and stronger than the rest.5. The Enforcer | Jimmy Dale - Built different and fueled by competition, Jimmy is the Society’s representative at the staging lights. A drag racer who lives for the "grit and no quit" lifestyle, he proves that under pressure, the right chemistry wins races.6. The Visionary | Emily Reeves - Emily turns the "what if" into "what is." A master dream chaser, she represents the creative soul of the Society, bringing custom builds to life with a level of passion that defines the modern maker.7. The Rising Star | Morgan Evans - A back-to-back Woodward Avenue champion, Morgan is the Society’s proof of concept. From rescuing rusty trucks to dominating the drag strip, she embodies the cycle of restoration and racing that drives the industry forward.Hand-picked by Ryce, Hot Shot’s Secret director of field marketing and partnerships, Kyle Fischer, and Hot Shot’s Secret social media coordinator, Lindsey Corcoran, this initial Secret Society will have unprecedented access to the brand’s R&D lab in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz adds, “We recognize that our audiences come from many different backgrounds—custom car builders, motorsports, daily drivers, agriculture, semi drivers, and more. We formed The Secret Society so they will more effectively understand the 'science' that powers our problem-solving solutions and be able to explain how they function in ways that resonate with their audiences.”For more information about The Secret Society influencer program, visit here . For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s products, visit HotShotSecret.com or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret. To keep up with the latest news about The Secret Society, follow #TheSecretSociety.

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