Hot Shot’s Secretᵀᴹ Announces Support of IHRA Pro Pulling Series with a Two-Year Champions Tour Sponsorship

Steve Bunnage’s “Takes A Lickin” Super Modified Tractor

Remains the Official and Exclusive Fuel & Fuel Additive and Oil and Oil Additive Sponsor for 2026 and 2027 & adds a Class Sponsorship

With a new series and increased media coverage, and greater social media presence, the future of the Pro Pulling is in good hands.” — Hot Shot’s Secret Dir. of Field Marketing & Partnerships

MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s SecretTM, the “Diesel Experts” and the leading manufacturer of high-performance additives and lubricants, announces a renewed commitment to the IHRA Pro Pulling Series . With one of the most entrenched commitments of any company to pulling, Hot Shot’s Secret is proud to announce a continued, multi-tiered sponsorship agreement for the 2026 and 2027 pulling seasons.In this renewed commitment, the Hot Shot’s Secret has agreed to be the title sponsor of the Champions Tour, the official Oil, Fuel, and Fuel Additive of the IHRA Pro Pulling Series, and the title sponsor of the Super Farm Tractor class in the Fendt High Stakes Series. The Hot Shot’s Secret Champions Tour covers over 14 major Midwest events, with the first event beginning on May 15 at The Track at Holzhauers in Nashville, Illinois, and concluding in Terre Haute, IN, at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza in August.In support of the Hot Shot’s Secret Champions Tour, the company also plans to attend more than 20 events, where representatives will be available to answer questions, distribute product samples, and educational materials to attendees. The booth also features exclusive specials and products.Hot Shot’s Secret Director of Field Marketing and Partnerships, Kyle Fischer, says, “Pro Pulling continues to grow its audience, and we’re especially excited to see how IHRA’s involvement will expand the sport. The new Hot Shot’s Secret Champions Tour is just one of many new developments that have many people excited for this year’s season. With a new series and increased media coverage, and greater social media presence, the future of the Pro Pulling is in good hands.”The Pro Pulling League offers pulling coverage across all broadcast platforms, through the company’s in-house live stream service ( www.propulling.tv ), and Speed Sport 1 - The Live Motorsports Network, the first network dedicated to free live motorsports coverage that reaches more than 150 million homes with coverage on Amazon Prime Video, Roku, Fubo, Apple TV, and more.“We are thankful that Hot Shot’s Secret, which has been an immense supporter of Pro Pulling, is enthusiastically committed to a two-year sponsorship. Without a doubt, Hot Shot’s Secret is recognized as a company with deep commitment to motorsports and especially the pulling community,” says Johnathan Mears of the IHRA Pro Pulling Series.For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s full line of fuel and oil treatments for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles and equipment, visit HotShotSecret.com. Keep up with the latest company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

Steve Bunnage & "Takes A Lickin'" | PPL Driver Feature

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