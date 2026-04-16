Hot Shot’s Secret™ Signs 3 Year ODSS Title Sponsorship (2026-2028) And Official Fuel Sponsor - Adrenaline® Outlaw R100+

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Hot Shot’s Secret has a passion for diesel performance, and the partnerships that have grown with racers and fans alike are at the very foundation of our company’s mission. ” — Hot Shot’s Secret Director of Field Marketing & Partnerships, Kyle Fischer

MT. GILEAD , OH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret, the leading manufacturer of high-performance race oils, fluids, and lubricants for diesel motorsports, announces a major increase in their support for the Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS) . In advance of the opening event at Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam in Rockingham, NC, this month, Hot Shot’s Secret announces an extension of their title sponsorship for three years (2026-2028). Additionally, Hot Shot’s Secret is adding Adrenaline® Outlaw R100+ diesel race fuel to become the Official Fuel for ODSS, joining Hot Shot’s Secret’s Diesel Extreme as the popular series’ Official Fuel Additive.The Outlaw Diesel Super Series, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, combines the excitement of the world’s fastest diesel drag racing, known for breaking track records, with a host of family-friendly events at fan-favorite tracks in North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee. ODSS is a 6-race point series to determine champions in multiple classes, and new this year is a partnership between NHRDA and ODSS sanctioning bodies, which are now uniting for the continued growth of diesel motorsports.Hot Shot’s Secret Director of Field Marketing & Partnerships, Kyle Fischer, says, “We are so excited to renew and extend our Title Sponsorship of the Outlaw Diesel Super Series for an additional three years. Hot Shot’s Secret has a passion for diesel performance, and the partnerships that have grown with racers and fans alike are at the very foundation of our company’s mission. We are honored to support a drag racing series that showcases these dedicated racers and the amazing level of performance now seen in the diesel motorsports industry.”The first official limited edition Hot Shot’s Secret Fuel Can x ODSS tee shirt is available now through the next few weeks for $30.00. When ordered through the ODSS store, purchasers will receive a 20% discount for their next Hot Shot’s Secret order through an email special discount code that can be used at HotShotSecret.com . Sizes small through 4XL are currently available.Outlaw Diesel Super Series Race Director, Gregg Jolly, says, “We are very thankful for the partnerships we have created throughout the years. I don’t think anyone would argue that there is no better partner in our corner than Hot Shot’s Secret. They have gone above and beyond with the Outlaw Diesel Super Series and all of diesel motorsports. I look forward to the years to come!”Each event features ET Bracket, 7.70 Index, 6.70 Index, Outlaw 5.90, Pro Truck, Super Diesel, and Top Diesel classes.For more information about ODSS, email info@outlawdieselss.com. For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s full line of high-performance diesel products, visit HotShotSecret.com or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

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