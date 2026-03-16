is*hosting Introduces One-Click Clawdbot (OpenClaw) Deployment on VPS as a Cost-Effective Mac Mini Alternative

is*hosting Adds Ready-to-Deploy Clawdbot (OpenClaw) VPS Image for Self-Hosted AI Assistants

Self-hosted AI assistant OpenClaw is now available as a one-click VPS deployment across 40+ is*hosting locations.

People were spending $700 on a Mac Mini just to keep a bot running. A $21 VPS does the same job and stays on without babysitting.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- is*hosting , an international infrastructure and hosting provider operating in 40+ countries, has released a pre-built VPS image for Clawdbot (OpenClaw), the open-source, self-hosted AI assistant designed to run inside messaging apps.The new image — Ubuntu 22 + Clawdbot (OpenClaw) — is available across all is*hosting VPS locations and eliminates the manual installation process. Users can deploy a working Clawdbot instance in two to three minutes by selecting the image during VPS setup, connecting via SSH, and running a single onboarding command.What Clawdbot does and who it is forClawdbot is an open-source AI assistant that operates through the messaging platforms people already use. Rather than requiring a dedicated browser tab or standalone application, it works as a chat-based teammate that stays available around the clock.The tool is built around two core capabilities: continuity and leverage. Continuity means persistent memory and long-lived context across conversations — users do not need to re-explain recurring tasks or preferences. Leverage means proactive task execution and optional automation, including browser-based actions when enabled.Typical use cases include running it as a personal operations assistant that remembers preferences and handles recurring tasks, as a private tool for notes, reminders, and lightweight coordination, or as a chat-native interface for small automations without switching between tools.Self-hosting gives users full control over where Clawdbot runs, what data it stores, what tokens and credentials it accesses, and how it is configured. If something goes wrong, users can troubleshoot and fix it immediately.Why VPS instead of local hardwareRunning an AI assistant on a home machine — such as a Mac Mini — works until it needs to be available consistently. A VPS provides always-on uptime, a public IP address, root access for tuning and debugging, and the ability to choose a server location close to the user for lower latency.Cost is also a factor. A Mac Mini starts at over $700 before accounting for electricity, backups, and maintenance time. A VPS on is*hosting that matches Clawdbot's recommended resource requirements — 3 vCPU, 4 GB RAM, NVMe storage, and 1 IPv4 address — costs $21 per month on the Medium plan.For users who need Clawdbot running 24/7 and accessible from anywhere, renting compute is typically more practical and more predictable than maintaining dedicated local hardware.Recommended specificationsClawdbot can run on 2 GB of RAM for basic chat functionality. For users who plan to use automation features or browser-based skills, 4 GB or more is the recommended starting point. The is*hosting Medium VPS plan (3 vCPU, 4 GB RAM, NVMe storage, 1 IPv4) is designed to provide a smooth experience for most Clawdbot workloads.How deployment worksThe deployment process on is*hosting follows six steps: order a VPS on the Medium plan or higher, select the Ubuntu 22 + Clawdbot (OpenClaw) image, connect via SSH, run the `openclaw onboard` command, connect messenger platforms through the setup wizard, and send a test message to confirm the assistant is responding. Users who prefer a manual installation path on an existing Ubuntu server can also use the upstream installer script.Broader contextThe availability of a ready VPS image for Clawdbot reflects growing demand for self-hosted AI tools among developers, DevOps professionals, and small teams who want to keep their data and configurations under their own control. By reducing the deployment process to a few minutes and a predictable monthly cost, is*hosting is making self-hosted AI assistants accessible to users who may not have the time or inclination to manage local hardware.The Clawdbot (OpenClaw) image is available now on all is*hosting VPS plans with 2 GB RAM or more, across all 40+ server locations.About is*hostingis*hosting is an international provider of infrastructure and hosting solutions headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. Operating since 2005, the company serves more than 50,000 customers across 40+ countries on five continents. is*hosting runs its own enterprise-grade server hardware in Tier 3+ data centers, with VPS services built on KVM virtualization with guaranteed resources and NVMe storage. Services include VPS, dedicated servers, VPN solutions, proxy services, and infrastructure tools, supported by 24/7 technical assistance and free project migration.For more information, visit ishosting.com.

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