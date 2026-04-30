As AI Reshapes Work, Human Behavior Becomes the Critical Variable

Vera Corporate Company Logo

Vera Co-Founder Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari on the Systems Behind Sustainable Performance

The conversation around AI has been dominated by speed, scale, and capability. But the real question is whether organizations understand the human systems those technologies are entering.” — Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, Ph.D., Vera Co-Founder.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in how organizations operate, a new challenge is emerging: not how to deploy technology, but how to ensure it works within the human systems it is meant to support. Despite heavy investment to improve efficiency and scale operations, many organizations are finding that systems break down in practice—not because the technology fails, but because they are not designed around how people actually think, behave, and work.For Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari , behavioral scientist and co-founder of Vera, this gap has long been at the center of her work.With more than 25 years of experience across global research, systems design, operational evaluation, and leadership development, Samandari has spent her career studying the conditions that shape human behavior and organizational outcomes. Across sectors, geographies, and complex institutions, her work has consistently pointed to the same conclusion: systems only work when they are designed with people at the center.“Organizations often talk about transformation as if it’s something you can implement from the top down,” said Samandari. “But people are not passive recipients of change. They interpret it, adapt to it, resist it, and reshape it through their behavior. If you don’t account for that, the system may look right on paper but will always fail in practice.”That perspective became one of the core foundations of Vera.Launched in 2025 alongside co-founder Julie Cropp Gareleck , Vera was built to help enterprises navigate transformation with a clearer understanding of how work actually happens. The company brings together behavioral science, workforce intelligence, and AI in a way that helps organizations move beyond abstract strategy toward real operational change.For Samandari, the need for this work is only becoming more urgent as AI adoption accelerates across industries.“The conversation around AI has been dominated by speed, scale, and capability,” she said. “But the real question is whether organizations understand the human systems those technologies are entering. How do people make decisions? What creates trust? What allows teams to adapt under pressure? Those are not “soft” questions. These are the hard boundaries that determine whether change will hold.”Samandari’s career spans more than 30 countries and includes advising global organizations such as Google, Nike, WHO, UNICEF, and CARE. Her work helped institutions design systems that improve both human well-being and produce measurable results by innovating at the intersection of behavioral science, leadership, and operational research.That combination of scientific rigor and practical application is central to her role at Vera.“Too many organizations try to solve performance issues by focusing only on outputs,” said Samandari. “But outcomes are shaped upstream, factors dictated by human dynamics. If you want sustainable performance, you have to understand the real conditions that produce it.”At Vera, that belief translates into a model that does not separate business performance from human experience. Instead, it treats them as inseparable, helping leaders understand how business, process, and behavior interact as organizations evolve.As enterprises move into the next phase of AI maturity, Samandari predicts that successful organizations will not be the ones that adopt technology fastest, but the ones that are most intentional about how that technology interacts with their people.“The future of work will not be defined by AI alone,” she said. “It will be defined by whether leaders can build systems where people are strengthened by the technology rather than exploited or sidelined.”For Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, the human being has always been the point.About VeraVera is an AI-powered, human-led workforce intelligence system built to help enterprises manage change responsibly and compassionately. Combining advanced analytics with empathetic design, Vera empowers leaders to execute workforce transformations, cultural realignments, and trust-building initiatives with dignity, transparency, and measurable impact.AI powered + Human led = Real Workforce Intelligence.Learn more at www.verathecompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.