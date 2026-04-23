Vera Co-Founder Julie Cropp Gareleck Featured as a Leading Voice on People-First AI and Workforce Transformation

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Organizations don’t fail because they lack tools. They fail because those tools aren’t grounded in how people actually operate. ” — Julie Cropp Gareleck, Co-founder, Vera

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence accelerates, a critical gap is becoming increasingly clear: technology alone does not drive transformation—leadership does. Julie Cropp Gareleck , co-founder of Vera, is emerging as a leading voice defining what it truly means to use AI to transform the workforce.Recently featured by Shippensburg University for her participation in the America the Entrepreneurial campaign, Gareleck’s work highlights a central challenge facing modern enterprises: despite significant investment in AI, many organizations struggle to translate innovation into sustained operational impact. Her perspective reframes the issue—not as a failure of technology, but as a failure of alignment between systems, leadership, and how people actually work.“Organizations don’t fail because they lack tools,” said Gareleck. “They fail because those tools aren’t grounded in how people actually operate. You can’t layer technology onto a system that isn’t structured to support it and expect a different outcome.”A serial entrepreneur and former founder of a strategic firm, Gareleck has built her career on disciplined execution—ensuring that strategy is not only designed, but operationalized. Her experience advising leadership teams and evaluating emerging companies has led to a consistent conclusion: performance is not created by technology alone, but by the system it operates within.That philosophy became the foundation for Vera.Launched in 2025 alongside behavioral scientist Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, Vera represents a new class of enterprise AI companies—those that integrate artificial intelligence directly into the workflows, decisions, and human systems that drive execution. Rather than positioning AI as a standalone capability, Vera connects insight, decision-making, and action into a unified operational model.“The real differentiator isn’t whether you’re using AI,” said Gareleck. “It’s whether that AI is connected to something real—a defined objective, a clear structure, and an environment where people can actually act on it. Without that, you don’t get execution—you get noise.”As organizations reassess early investments in automation and agent-based systems, the conversation is shifting. The question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to ensure it functions effectively within the business.For Gareleck, the answer begins with leadership.“We’re seeing a shift away from AI as experimentation toward AI as infrastructure,” she said. “Infrastructure requires accountability, clarity, and leadership that understands how decisions get made and how work moves through an organization. This is where most systems break down.”Through Vera, Gareleck focuses on closing that gap—helping organizations align technology with the human and operational systems that determine whether strategy translates into results. The company emphasizes coherence over speed, ensuring AI is embedded into workflows, aligned to outcomes, and usable in real-world conditions.“The companies that win won’t be the ones with the most tools,” said Gareleck. “They’ll be the ones that build systems people can operate within—where technology, leadership, and execution are actually connected. Our solution is a complete end-to-end framework that provides workforce intelligence and actionable insights for how to transform in real-time.”As enterprise AI enters its next phase, the distinction is becoming increasingly clear. Success will not be defined by access to advanced tools, but by the discipline, clarity, and leadership required to use them effectively.And for leaders like Julie Cropp Gareleck, that has always been the point.About VeraVera is an AI-powered, human-led workforce intelligence system built to help enterprises manage change responsibly and compassionately. Combining advanced analytics with empathetic design, Vera empowers leaders to execute workforce transformations, cultural realignments, and trust-building initiatives with dignity, transparency, and measurable impact.AI powered + Human led = Real Workforce Intelligence.Learn more at www.verathecompany.com

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