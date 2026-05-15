VERA LAUNCHES ITS LATEST PRODUCT GEARED AT THE PRIVATE EQUITY INDUSTRY

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Evidence drives outcomes. Without that, you don’t get execution—you get noise.” — Julie Cropp Gareleck, Co-founder, Vera

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based, VERA , launches a product to improve success of M&A activity, specifically targeting the private investment industries. Vera challenges how to improve the overall success rate of mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity, accelerating the time to value.It’s reported that 70-75% of M&A deals fail and more than 30-50% of anticipated value can be lost due to inefficiencies or slow integration. With global transaction value reaching $3.4 Trillion in 2024, speed matters. Vera’s Merge product provides insights to recommended action in less than 90-days as opposed to 18-24 months.In private equity, strategy creates opportunity—but workforce execution inside portfolio companies determines returns. Vera provides the intelligence layer that identifies human and operational risks before it disrupts value creation.Vera is a human-led, AI-powered workforce intelligence platform that provides visibility into the human dynamics impacting productivity, operational performance, and long-term value creation.“Underlying questions for M&A transactions are: will this work long term, and will it scale,” says Vera Co-Founder Julie Cropp Gareleck. “Human systems affect post acquisition integration. The due diligence process provides a snapshot into the workforce but rarely does it show immediate areas of risk, redundancy, and who carries institutional knowledge critical to a successful transition. I’ve experienced this having sat on both sides of the negotiating table.”Employees hold the institutional knowledge that keeps businesses operating, products moving, and customers supported, yet most organizations lack a structured way to surface the operational friction, inefficiencies, and cultural risks employees experience in real time. Vera transforms workforce intelligence into actionable business insight, enabling leadership teams to identify risks earlier, improve execution, strengthen retention, and make more informed strategic decisions across the enterprise.Vera is the first workforce intelligence platform to quantify behavioral intelligence and productivity in real time by analyzing behavioral and deterministic data across communication and performance management systems. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on self-reported surveys or direct observation, both inherently limited by bias, Vera identifies the underlying human and contextual signals that directly influence workforce performance, operational execution, and organizational health and does it in 90 days—saving untold amounts of capital during the due diligence stage and post acquisition integration.As companies integrate and drive toward scale, leadership teams often discover that hiring capacity, leadership capability, and organizational design can become constraints on execution. From executive leadership down to individual contributors, productivity cannot be underestimated when it comes to the success of M&A—how companies merge their culture, products, and services, and how they scale to avoid productivity leaks and process gaps.Gareleck notes, “The industry moves through deal points like a checklist. It isn’t linear. Our evidence-based platform was built by behavioral and neuro-data scientists to understand how humans create value in a workplace and if the workforce can adapt during integration or a rapid growth cycle.”Vera isn’t just another analytics tool. It’s powered by AI, but driven by human solutions. With an extensive team of veteran industry leaders across disciplines, Vera is the meta intelligence layer and strategist working inside enterprises to mitigate integration loss and reach target performance metrics defined by investors. Our real-time advisory support helps firms translate workforce data into clear value creation opportunities across the portfolio.“Evidence drives outcomes,” said Gareleck. “ Without that, you don’t get execution—you get noise.”Launched in 2025 alongside behavioral scientist Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, Vera represents a new class of enterprise AI companies—those that integrate artificial intelligence directly into the workflows, decisions, and human systems that drive execution. Rather than positioning AI as a standalone capability, Vera connects insight, decision-making, and action into a unified operational model.About VeraVera is an AI-powered, human-led workforce intelligence system built to help enterprises manage change responsibly and compassionately. Combining advanced analytics with empathetic design, Vera empowers leaders to execute workforce transformations, cultural realignments, and trust-building initiatives with dignity, transparency, and measurable impact.AI powered + Human led = Real Workforce Intelligence.Learn more at www.verathecompany.com

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