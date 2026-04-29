Anna Wilding Refocuses Conversation on Key Issues Impacting California’s 32nd District

Anna Wilding

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Wilding, Democratic candidate for California’s 32nd Congressional District, today made clear she will not engage in recent local political distractions surrounding a local South Bay Progressive Democratic Club.

“I don’t have time for this,” said Wilding. “What’s happening there is noise, driven by outside coordinated cyber-bullying, defamation, and online attacks that have already created credible threats to my safety and the safety of my family. The Club has chosen to amplify that noise instead of ensuring fair process and member protection. This is a troubling departure from the democratic ideals the Club claims to represent. This situation is yet another example of how fractured the Democratic Party has become as is well known. I will not dignify this with my time.”

One candidate is so scared of losing the race that he has hired the high-powered strategic communications firm Bryson Gillette (brysongillette.com) to orchestrate his attacks and manage his lobbying crisis. "This is the same kind of aggressive crisis-management playbook and ethos we saw during the MeToo moment, with firms using tactics that created additional headaches for victims in order to protect powerful people and money. As someone who personally said “no” to a high-profile Hollywood producer in that moment and had him make my life hell in retaliation, I see the chilling parallels in the tactics used against me. I received a settlement for that.

“I’m running a serious campaign across CA-32,” Wilding continued. “I’m meeting voters, winning debates, and focusing on the issues that actually matter, not internal club drama or manufactured sideshows. While others are caught up in distraction, I’m focused on results , housing affordability, public safety, small business growth, infrastructure, and accountability. My work speaks for itself. I’m not here for noise. I’m here to win and deliver for the people of the San Fernando Valley, Simi Valley, Malibu, and beyond.”

Wilding’s campaign continues to build strong grassroots momentum across the district and has already secured endorsements from many coalition partners and other key endorsements.

About Anna Wilding for Congress

Anna Wilding is a Democratic candidate for California’s 32nd Congressional District. A proven leader, disaster relief veteran, entrepreneur, and advocate, she is fighting for affordable housing, economic opportunity, public safety, and real accountability in Washington.

Anna Wilding is available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.