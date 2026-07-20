Amy Schisler, Award-Winning Catholic Author, New Romantic Suspense Novel Limestone and Lace Is on Pre-sale Now

Amy Schisler

The latest Buffalo Springs novel blends romantic suspense with faith, healing, and second chances against the rugged beauty of the Arkansas Ozarks

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For award-winning Catholic author Amy Schisler, the most compelling stories are not about people who avoid hardship but those who find the courage to rebuild after it. That belief comes to life in her latest Buffalo Springs novel, Limestone and Lace, available for pre-sale now ahead of its October release. Blending romantic suspense with themes of faith, forgiveness, healing, and second chances, the novel follows one woman's search for a fresh start in the Ozarks, where hope emerges even after life's greatest heartbreaks.

"I love a story of survival after everything seems to fall apart," says Schisler. "Sometimes people have gone through devastating times and have come back stronger and more resilient. Often, this leads to a deeper faith and better knowledge of oneself. These themes are important to me because they inspire anyone who is going through difficult times."

With pre-sale now underway, readers can reserve their copy of Limestone and Lace ahead of its October release. Click here to preorder copies: https://bit.ly/4fnGj0O

The novel centers on Serena Blake, who leaves behind a glamorous life after devastating personal loss to begin again in the quiet town of Buffalo Springs. But as she rebuilds her life, danger follows, leading her to Chief Dale Mackenzie, a man carrying painful wounds of his own.

Schisler says the emotional core of the novel is the universal search for hope.

"Our emotions play into each other, and one's need for forgiveness and second chances is often accompanied by fear. Yet it is in finding hope, seeking forgiveness, and being open to second chances that we learn how to live life to the fullest."

Inspired by the rugged beauty of the Arkansas Ozarks, Schisler chose a setting that is as compelling as the characters themselves. She says the region's towering mountains, winding rivers, and close-knit communities create the perfect backdrop for a story where beauty and danger exist side by side.

Known for her inspirational fiction, children's books, devotionals, and Bible studies, Schisler says all of her work points readers toward hope.

"When we feel alone, discouraged, or afraid, we look for something that gives us more. My characters' discoveries of love, family, community, and faith mirror what so many of us experience in our own lives."

About Amy Schisler

Amy Schisler is an award-winning Catholic author, speaker, and storyteller whose novels, children's books, devotionals, and Bible studies explore faith, family, hope, and the transformative power of love. Limestone and Lace, available for pre-sale now, is the latest installment in her popular Buffalo Springs series and will be released in October 2026.

To learn more, visit: https://amyschislerauthor.com/

Amy Schisler is available for interviews.

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