David Benjamin’s Riveting Book Reveals What It Really Takes to Find a Home—and a Life—in Paris

David Benjamin

The author’s popular Paris-centered book talks offer audiences an intimate look at the city’s hidden corners, characters, culture, food, and enduring romance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris has inspired generations of writers, artists, travellers, and romantics. The city and surrounding region welcomed more than 36 million tourists in 2024, highlighting its enduring appeal as one of the world's most beloved destinations. For author David Benjamin, however, the City of Light is more than a dream destination. It is a place he and his wife, artist Junko Yoshida, have explored, experienced, and ultimately made part of their lives.

“Paris is an amazing place to see, live, and visit. I had so many wonderful experiences while there, and I wanted to share some of that with my audience. My writing about Paris is about capturing the spirit of the city—the people, the food, the history, the architecture, and those unexpected moments that make Paris so unforgettable," Benjamin explains. "An Apartment in Paris reflects that personal experience and gives readers a glimpse into what it is really like to fall in love with a city and find a place for yourself within it.”

That connection to Paris is at the heart of Benjamin's latest book, An Apartment in Paris, a deeply personal account of his and Yoshida's journey to establish a foothold, or pied-à-terre, in the French capital.

“I wanted to do more than simply talk about the people and places to visit in Paris. In An Apartment in Paris, I wanted to explore the reality of finding and acquiring real estate in the city. My wife, Junko, and I also take readers on exciting explorations, from bistro dining to interviewing the mad maestro behind the Crazy Horse de Paris, the classiest burlesque show ever conceived. Along the way, we introduce readers to lifelong Parisians and the friendships that made our time in the city so memorable,” says Benjamin.

Yet An Apartment in Paris is about far more than buying property. It is an intimate portrait of the city's winding byways and alleys, people and customs, history, contradictions, spectacle, and grandeur.

That personal perspective has also made Benjamin's Paris-centered book talks among his best attended and liveliest appearances. Rather than presenting Paris as a collection of postcard attractions, he shares the characters, discoveries, observations, and unexpected experiences that reveal a Paris rarely found in traditional travel guides.

Benjamin's other Paris-centered writing includes Three's a Crowd, Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter, and Bistro Nights, each offering another perspective on the people, places, culture, and experiences that make the French capital an enduring source of fascination.

For Benjamin, no experience of Paris is complete without food and wine. Dining is one of the best ways to experience the city's culture and character, and he encourages visitors to seek out cosy, affordable bistros where meals are prepared with care and served with pride.

“In Paris, food should be everyone’s foremost objective,” Benjamin writes. “Here, the prime directive is to eat—well!” His philosophy comes with characteristic humour: “Drink wine at lunch ... dinner, sunset, bedtime! This is Paris, and tomorrow you die.”

He adds, “For those who have dreamed of living in Paris, visited and longed to return, or simply wondered what life in the city is really like beyond the tourist experience, An Apartment in Paris offers an entertaining and deeply personal invitation to discover the city anew.

To purchase copies of Benjamin's books, follow these links:

~~ Apartment in Paris: https://lastkidbooks.com/an-apartment-in-paris/

~~ Three's A Crowd: https://lastkidbooks.com/threes-a-crowd/

~~ Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter: https://lastkidbooks.com/skulduggery-in-the-latin-quarter/

~~ Bistro Nights: https://lastkidbooks.com/bistro-nights/

About David Benjamin

David Benjamin is an author whose work explores travel, culture, history, literature, and the personal experiences that give places their unique character. His latest book, An Apartment in Paris, chronicles his and artist Junko Yoshida's journey to establish a pied-à-terre in the French capital while offering an intimate portrait of Paris, its people, customs, food, history, and hidden pleasures. His other Paris-centered works include Three's a Crowd, Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter, and Bistro Nights. His Paris book talks are among his most popular and lively appearances.

To learn more, click here: https://lastkidbooks.com/

David Benjamin is available for interviews.

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