Berlin Barracks/ Home Improvement Fraud and False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007983
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: August 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud and False Pretenses or Tokens
ACCUSED: Caleb Mayo
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
VICTIM: John Peterson
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 17, 2025, at approximately 1139 hours, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a fraud complaint at a residence located in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation showed John Peterson (78) of Waterbury, entered into a contractual agreement for land improvement with Caleb Mayo (47) of Morrisville, VT. Mayo misrepresented facts surrounding the contract and committed the offenses of Home Improvement Fraud and False Pretenses.
On April 28, 2026, Troopers located Mayo and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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