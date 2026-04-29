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Berlin Barracks/ Home Improvement Fraud and False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3007983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: August 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud and False Pretenses or Tokens

 

ACCUSED: Caleb Mayo                                               

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

VICTIM: John Peterson

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 17, 2025, at approximately 1139 hours, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a fraud complaint at a residence located in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation showed John Peterson (78) of Waterbury, entered into a contractual agreement for land improvement with Caleb Mayo (47) of Morrisville, VT. Mayo misrepresented facts surrounding the contract and committed the offenses of Home Improvement Fraud and False Pretenses.   

 

On April 28, 2026, Troopers located Mayo and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours, to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Berlin Barracks/ Home Improvement Fraud and False Pretenses

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