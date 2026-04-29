Cleaning Edge invests millions in CESgo platform to transform cleaning transparency and accountability

Clayburn Figredo, Founder and Managing Director of Cleaning Edge Solutions, stands in front of the group’s brand wall, including the Figredo Charity Foundation.

Cleaning Edge has invested millions in CESgo, a new platform delivering real time cleaning visibility, accountability and operational control across Australia.

We are not just cleaning buildings. We are creating operational transparency and real time visibility. CESgo gives businesses clarity, control and confidence through data driven cleaning operations.” — Clayburn Figredo

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleaning Edge Solutions has invested millions of dollars into the development and rollout of its proprietary desktop platform, CESgo , in what industry leaders are describing as a major shift in how businesses manage cleaning, hygiene and operational accountability.The investment signals a new era for commercial cleaning across childcare centres, schools, aged care, offices, transport hubs, retail environments and industrial sites, where services are no longer invisible but fully measurable and transparent.Founder Clayburn Figredo said the company is redefining what modern cleaning looks like in Australia.“We are not just cleaning buildings. We are creating operational transparency and real-time visibility,” Figredo said.“CESgo is the result of a multi-million-dollar investment into technology that gives businesses clarity, control and confidence.”A new standard in operational visibilityThe desktop-based CESgo platform captures every aspect of cleaning operations in real time, allowing businesses to see exactly what is happening across their sites.Cleaning Edge staff log in and out digitally, with attendance and hours automatically verified. Every task is outlined through structured workflows and photographic evidence of completed work is uploaded directly into the system.Clients can view services undertaken, the timing, the staff involved and the results delivered, removing the uncertainty that has traditionally surrounded outsourced cleaning.“For decades, cleaning has been a blind spot for many organisations,” Figredo said.“Now businesses can see the work, the results and the value in real time.”From invisible service to measurable performanceThe platform transforms cleaning from a reactive, checklist-based activity into a performance- driven function.Images, reports and digital sign-offs provide a clear record of hygiene outcomes. Site requirements and task schedules are embedded into the system, ensuring consistency across locations and shifts.“This is accountability elevated,” Figredo said.“Every hour is captured, every job is documented and every outcome can be verified.”The result is stronger oversight, improved service quality and better operational control.Centralised communication and faster problem resolutionCESgo also functions as a communication hub between businesses, site managers and Cleaning Edge teams.Clients can log requests, raise concerns and track progress in near real time. Issues are assigned, monitored and resolved within the platform, creating a clear record of action and accountability.“Communication is one of the biggest challenges in outsourced services,” Figredo said.“Our technology creates a single source of truth, ensuring nothing is missed and every request is followed through.”Reducing risk and supporting governanceWith increased scrutiny around hygiene, infection control and workplace standards, organisations are under pressure to demonstrate operational oversight.Figredo said traditional paper-based reporting and fragmented communication systems are no longer fit for purpose.“Boards, executives and regulators want data, not assumptions,” he said.“CESgo provides a digital audit trail that strengthens governance, supports reporting and reduces risk.”The platform enables businesses to generate detailed reports quickly, providing evidence of cleaning performance, service delivery and operational compliance.A permanent shift in the cleaning industryCleaning Edge believes the future of the industry lies in technology-enabled service delivery.“This is not about mops and buckets,” Figredo said.“It is about intelligent systems, data and measurable outcomes.”By investing heavily in proprietary technology, Cleaning Edge is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era in which cleaning services are defined by transparency, accountability and operational excellence.“The expectations of businesses have changed permanently,” Figredo said.“They want visibility and control and they also want proof. CESgo delivers that.”Andy AndersonsFor more than 45 years, Andy Andersons has supported Australian organisations with reliable, high- quality cleaning and facility services. A long-standing family business with deep industry roots, Andy Andersons became an entity of the Cleaning Edge Group in 2021, combining decades of legacy experience with the group’s national scale and innovation.Today, the company draws on more than 100 years of combined expertise to deliver industrial cleaning, commercial cleaning, aged care cleaning and facility maintenance services. Andy Andersons remains committed to safety, integrity and exceptional service.Cleaning Edge SolutionsCleaning Edge Solutions is one of Australia’s leading commercial cleaning and facility management providers, specialising in large-scale, high-risk and clinical environments. Founded in 2008 by Managing Director Clayburn Figredo and headquartered in Mulgrave, Victoria, the company has built a national reputation for innovation, strict compliance and advanced infection-control standards.With ISO certifications across quality, safety, environment and food safety, Cleaning Edge Solutions delivers services to major organisations across health, government, education, transport, retail and aged care sectors. Its operations span commercial and industrial cleaning, facilities maintenance, waste management and property development.Known for its commitment to excellence and social impact, Cleaning Edge Solutions is dedicated to elevating national cleaning standards and creating safer, healthier environments for all Australians.Visit: www.cleaningedge.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.