450 remote villages now connected: Starlink powers Timor-Leste digital transformation and government reform

Tammy Kassiou, Chair of Vorakai Lda, which is leading the Starlink rollout to connect 450 remote villages across Timor-Leste.

450 remote villages in Timor-Leste gain high-speed internet through Starlink, advancing digital government services, education and healthcare access.

Timor-Leste is undergoing a digital leap forward. This initiative is fundamentally changing how remote communities access services, education and opportunity.” — Tammy Kassiou, Chair, Vorakai Lda

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major digital transformation is sweeping across Timor-Leste, with 450 remote sucos now connected to high-speed internet through a landmark government initiative powered by Starlink technology and delivered with support from Vorakai Lda The initiative, led by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and supporting the Ministry of State Administration (MAE)’s nationwide digital reform agenda, is rapidly reshaping how government services, education, healthcare and economic opportunities reach some of the country’s most isolated communities.Vorakai Lda, Timor-Leste’s leading provider of innovative connectivity solutions and authorised Starlink reseller, has played a central role in deploying satellite broadband infrastructure into regions previously beyond the reach of reliable internet.The rollout represents one of the most significant digital inclusion projects ever undertaken in Timor-Leste.“Timor-Leste is undergoing a digital leap forward,” Vorakai Lda, Chair, Tammy Kassiou said.“For decades, many remote communities have been effectively cut off from reliable access to information, services and opportunity due to infrastructure limitations. This initiative is fundamentally changing that reality.”Government services entering the digital ageThe new connectivity network is enabling the Ministry of State Administration to rapidly modernise public service delivery across regional Timor-Leste.For the first time, local administrations in remote sucos can access and deliver digital government services directly within their communities, dramatically reducing delays, travel burdens and administrative barriers.“This is about bringing government closer to the people,” Kassiou said.“Families in remote villages should not have to travel for hours simply to access basic administrative services or information. Connectivity is helping remove those barriers.”The rollout supports critical MAE initiatives including local governance systems, digital administration, public service coordination and community support programs.Kassiou said the transformation extends far beyond bureaucracy.“This is about improving everyday life for the people” she said.“When communities become digitally connected, access to education, healthcare, information, communication and economic participation changes almost overnight.”Students and schools transformedThousands of students across remote Timor-Leste are now accessing online educational materials, digital learning tools and global information resources for the first time.“In many communities, students previously had limited or no access to digital learning opportunities,” Kassiou said.“Now classrooms are connecting with the world.”Teachers can access updated educational resources, online training and digital teaching tools that were previously unavailable due to connectivity limitations.“This is helping create educational equality regardless of geography,” she said.Healthcare reaches remote communitiesThe internet expansion is also strengthening healthcare access across isolated regions. Health clinics and frontline workers are now able to connect more effectively with hospitals, medical specialists and online resources.“In remote areas, delays in communication and access to medical information can have serious consequences,” Kassiou said.“Reliable internet is helping bridge those gaps and improve healthcare capability.”The rollout is supporting telemedicine opportunities, faster communication and improved access to medical training and information.A powerful complement to national fibre investmentKassiou said the Starlink deployment complements Timor-Leste’s major investment in submarine fibre optic infrastructure rather than replacing it.“The government’s fibre optic strategy creates essential national backbone infrastructure,” she said.“Starlink complements that investment by extending high-speed connectivity into areas where traditional infrastructure is difficult, expensive or time-consuming to deploy.”She said the combination is creating a far more resilient and inclusive digital ecosystem.“Together, fibre and satellite technologies are building a nationwide network capable of supporting long-term economic growth and digital transformation,” Kassiou said.Empowering local economiesThe digital rollout is also unlocking new economic opportunities in rural communities.Farmers can now access weather data, pricing information and market insights in real time, helping improve productivity and income potential.Small businesses and entrepreneurs are beginning to explore digital commerce, online services and broader market participation.“When people gain access to information and connectivity, economic opportunity follows,” Kassiou said.“We are seeing communities begin to engage with the digital economy in ways that were previously impossible.”Women, youth and elderly residents are also gaining improved access to services, communication and inclusion.“This initiative is helping reduce inequality and expand participation across all parts of society,” she said.A major milestone for Timor-LesteKassiou said connecting 450 sucos marks a historic milestone in Timor-Leste’s national development journey.“This is not simply an internet rollout,” she said.“It is nation building through connectivity.”She said digital infrastructure is now as important to national development as roads, power and water.“Connectivity underpins modern education, healthcare, government services and economic participation,” Kassiou said.“A country cannot fully compete in the modern world if large parts of its population remain digitally excluded.”Supporting Timor Digital 2032The initiative aligns closely with Timor-Leste’s ambitious Timor Digital 2032 strategy, which aims to accelerate digital transformation, improve public service delivery and strengthen national capability.Kassiou said Vorakai remains committed to supporting the country’s long-term digital vision.“We are proud to work alongside government ministries to help ensure no Timorese community is left behind,” she said.“The digital divide is closing and that creates enormous possibilities for the nation’s future.”A future powered by connectivityKassiou believes the rollout will have lasting generational impact.“When a child in a remote village can access the same digital information as students anywhere else in the world, that changes futures,” she said.“When local health workers can connect instantly with specialists, that changes outcomes.”She said connectivity is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful drivers of national progress.“Timor-Leste is no longer waiting for the future to arrive,” Kassiou said.“It is actively building it.”About Vorakai LdaVorakai Lda is a Timor-Leste-based company committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance connectivity, drive digital transformation and support sustainable national development. With deep local expertise and a forward-thinking approach, Vorakai is helping shape the future of digital infrastructure across the country. Founded by local entrepreneurs and Themelina Kassiou, affectionately known as Tammy Kassiou, Vorakai Lda is part of Kassiou’s expansive business group which also invests in and delivers infrastructure, programs and support across the training, development, education, staffing, retail and human resources mobilisation industries.

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