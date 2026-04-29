Demand for premium flexible offices surges as businesses move away from long-term leases and seek low-risk solutions

Brett McAllen, CEO of @WORKSPACES, outlines the strategic shift toward agile, premium flexible office solutions in the Australian market. @WORKSPACES Melbourne. An example of the high quality premium locations the brand offers nationally. @WORKSPACES Milton, Brisbane. All sites offer a range of luxury settings for work, leisure and play.

Australian businesses are shifting to flexible, premium office solutions as demand rises for low-risk, agile workspace options amid economic uncertainty.

We are seeing a fundamental shift in how businesses think about office space. Long-term leases are being viewed as a liability.” — Brett McAllen, CEO of @WORKSPACES

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian businesses are rapidly abandoning traditional office leases in favour of flexible, premium serviced office solutions , with demand surging as companies look to reduce risk, preserve cashflow and maintain operational agility in an uncertain economic environment.According to Brett McAllen, CEO of @WORKSPACES , the shift is being driven by a combination of economic pressure, changing workforce expectations and a growing appetite for flexibility without compromising on quality.“We are seeing a fundamental shift in how businesses think about office space,” McAllen said.“Long-term leases are being viewed as a liability. Businesses want premium environments, but they want flexibility, control and the ability to scale up or down without being locked in.“We predict that up to 30 percent of commercial property in Australia will be populated by coworking and flexible office space in the year 2030.”McAllen explained that as of late 2025 and early 2026, coworking and flexible workspaces account for roughly 2.1 to 3 percent of total office space in major markets like the US and Australia. Based on projections, the sector could make up as much as 12 to 30 percent of all commercial office stock by 2030.@WORKSPACES, an Australian-owned provider of enterprise-grade flexible workspace solutions, has reported strong growth across its serviced office and coworking portfolio, particularly in major commercial hubs.“Demand has accelerated significantly over the past 12 to 18 months,” McAllen said.“Businesses of all sizes, from startups through to corporates, are moving towards flexible workspace models that allow them to remain agile in a rapidly changing environment.”From fixed overhead to strategic advantageMcAllen said the traditional office model, with long leases, high upfront fit-out costs and ongoing overheads, is increasingly out of step with modern business needs.“In the current climate, businesses cannot afford to be carrying unnecessary fixed costs,” he said.“Serviced offices convert what was once a major capital expense into a predictable, manageable operating cost.”He said this shift is allowing organisations to redirect capital into growth, talent and innovation.“It is no longer just about having an office. It is about having the right infrastructure to support performance, without the financial burden,” he said.Premium no longer means permanentA key trend driving demand is the expectation that flexible does not mean compromising on quality.“Businesses still want premium,” McAllen said.“They want high-end locations, professional environments, strong connectivity and access to services that support productivity and client engagement.”@WORKSPACES delivers fully furnished, private offices, collaborative workspaces and meeting facilities across prime CBD and metropolitan locations, designed to provide a seamless, turnkey solution.“Our clients can walk in and operate immediately, with everything taken care of,” he said.“That includes high-speed internet, communications infrastructure, meeting rooms, breakout spaces and administrative support.”Flexibility is now a competitive requirementMcAllen said flexibility is no longer a perk, it is a strategic necessity.“Workforces are more dynamic, teams are more distributed and business conditions are less predictable,” he said.“Companies need the ability to respond quickly, whether that means expanding, contracting or reconfiguring their workspace.”He said flexible office solutions are enabling businesses to align their physical footprint with real-time operational needs.“This is about agility,” he said.“If your workspace cannot adapt, it becomes a constraint rather than an asset.”Hybrid work continues to reshape demandThe ongoing shift towards hybrid working is also fuelling demand for flexible office solutions.“Businesses are rethinking how often teams need to be in the office and what that space is used for,” McAllen said.“Instead of large, underutilised offices, we are seeing a move towards smarter, more efficient environments designed for collaboration, meetings and focused work.”Despite the move towards flexibility, McAllen said location remains critical.“Our centres are positioned in key commercial precincts, close to transport, business networks and lifestyle amenities,” he said.“That accessibility and environment plays a significant role in attracting and retaining talent.”He added that the overall workplace experience is becoming a key differentiator.“People want to work in spaces that are professional, comfortable and inspiring,” he said.“That is part of delivering a premium solution.”A long-term shift, not a short-term trendMcAllen believes the surge in demand for flexible serviced offices represents a permanent shift in the market.“This is not a temporary adjustment,” he said.“This is a structural change in how businesses operate.”He said companies that embrace flexible workspace solutions will be better positioned to navigate ongoing economic uncertainty.“The businesses that succeed will be the ones that remain agile, control their costs and create environments that support productivity and growth,” he said.“The office is no longer just a place to work. It is a strategic tool, and flexibility is now at the core of that strategy.”About @WORKSPACES@WORKSPACES is a premium, Australian-owned flexible workspace provider delivering enterprise- grade, on-demand office solutions across Australia. With locations in Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the company offers serviced offices, coworking environments, virtual office solutions and meeting facilities designed to support modern businesses.Led by CEO Brett McAllen, @WORKSPACES is focused on delivering high-quality, flexible and scalable workspace solutions that enable organisations to operate efficiently and competitively in a rapidly evolving business landscape. For more information, visit: www.atworkspaces.com.au

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