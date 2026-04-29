Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program launches April 29

$112 million state program launches for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles

OLYMPIA – The Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program, or WAZIP, is launching April 29 to help businesses and fleet operators transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Funded by the state's Climate Commitment Act, a total of $112 million in voucher incentives are available through this Washington State Department of Transportation program.

Designed to fund about 40% of the purchase price, the amount of voucher incentives varies, based on the type of trucks or equipment purchased. Small businesses with less than $10 million in annual gross receipts are eligible for larger incentives. Incentive vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as demand is expected to be high.

Buyers can request point-of-sale vouchers through pre-approved vehicle and equipment dealerships across the state. More than 100 types of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment qualify, including trucks, construction vehicles, agriculture machinery, airport loaders and tugs, commercial boats, forklifts, freight locomotives, refrigerated transportation units, freight-handling equipment and charging/dispensing stations.

"It's exciting to see so many interested in the program," said Transportation Secretary Julie Meredith. "Our state continues to be at the forefront of innovative opportunity with this program and opens up clean transportation to those who otherwise may not have thought about it before."

Earlier today, Gov. Bob Ferguson, Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, and Transportation Secretary Julie Meredith joined more than 100 dealers and purchasers at the Port of Seattle to announce WAZIP's launch. Potential buyers and others interested in the program were able to test drive eligible trucks and equipment and learn more about the program. Additional Ride and Drive events will take place across the state throughout the summer.

"This program is an economic powerhouse for our state. It helps businesses modernize their fleets, dealerships increase their sales, and residents live healthier lives through reduced emissions," Ferguson said during his remarks. "We're investing $112 million to make the purchase of cleaner commercial vehicles and equipment more affordable for a wide-range of companies – big and small -- across the state."

Lists of participating dealers and eligible vehicles and equipment are available on the WAZIP website. A more detailed catalog with equipment specifications will be published in the coming weeks. Technical experts are available throughout the purchase process to help buyers choose the right vehicles and plan for charging needs.

The WAZIP program is being implemented by operations partner CALSTART, which also manages a similar program in California. An online implementation manual provides details about WAZIP guidelines, eligibility and funding rules. Potential buyers and dealers should register on the WAZIP website to receive ongoing email updates on the program.