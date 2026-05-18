Detour ahead: months-long closure of Sedgwick Road/SR 160 in Kitsap County starts June 13

PORT ORCHARD –Travelers who use Sedgwick Road/State Route 160 between SR 16 and the Southworth Ferry Terminal need to prepare for detours and delays starting in June.

Some prep work begins June 1. Then, by 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close Sedgwick Road around the clock to all traffic between Blackberry Hill Lane Southeast and Long Lake Road Southeast. A signed detour for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians will be in place. The closure will remain in place through October.

The approximate four-month closure allows crews to build a new bridge over Salmonberry Creek. All construction that affects travel lanes of Sedgwick Road is expected to be complete this year. Crews will return in the summer of 2027 to remove the culvert, perform stream work and build a natural creek bed to make it easier for fish to travel up and downstream. The existing culvert blocks fish passing under the highway.

Improving fish habitat at Salmonberry Creek is part of a project that removes barriers to fish in the water flowing under SR 16 and SR 160 in Kitsap County.

The detour

Vehicles will use Jackson Avenue Southeast, Southeast Salmonberry Road and Long Lake Road Southeast to get around the closure.

Bicycles and pedestrians will take slightly different routes using Phillips Road Southeast, Southeast Salmonberry Road, Long Lake Road Southeast and Lakeview Drive Southeast.

Construction before the closure

Starting Monday, June 1, between 5 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., travelers will see single-lane closures or flagging as crews prepare for the full closure. During this time, crews will temporarily widen the shoulders of the roadway to create space for large equipment being used during construction.

When one lane is closed, those traveling eastbound on SR 160 will stay on the highway. Westbound traffic will use the same detour as the full closure.

About fish passage

The work is an important part of the state's efforts to protect and restore fish runs. Since 1991, WSDOT has worked to improve fish passage and foster healthy waterways by removing barriers under its highways. In addition to WSDOT’s ongoing work to correct statewide barriers, a 2013 federal court injunction requires the state to correct culverts that create barriers for salmon and steelhead to improve passage within the injunction area in western Washington.

Travelers can receive email updates about roadwork on state highways in Kitsap County. Real-time information is available via the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.