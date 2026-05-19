Temporary roadway removal: SR 3 near Gorst scheduled to close June 13 for 16 days

GORST – A project to remove barriers to fish passage under State Route 3 south of Gorst is set to close the highway around the clock for 16 days.

From 7 a.m. Saturday, June 13, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 29, both directions of SR 3 will close near Sunnyslope Road Southwest. Signed detours will be provided for people who drive, walk, roll or bike:

Drivers will use Sunnyslope Road Southwest and Southwest Lake Flora Road.

People who walk, roll or bike can use Northeast Old Belfair highway/West Belfair Valley Road.

Commercial vehicles will be routed to SR 302 and SR 16.

The highway will remain open to residential and business travelers north and south of the closure, but no through traffic will be allowed.

Create a commuter strategy

The Washington State Department of Transportation needs help from travelers to prevent delays:

Plan extra time to travel detours.

Consider carpools or telework.

Consolidate trips.

Travel early in the morning or later at night.

Limited window to get work done

WSDOT knows it is counterintuitive to close the highway during the busy summer travel season that includes many events. Fish passage work must be done during a time when water levels are low and less fish are in the stream.

Road closure, double-shift work schedules allow for faster construction

The highway closure allows contractor crews working for WSDOT to remove and replace a culvert, which blocks fish passage under the highway, in a relatively short time. During the closure, crews will install a large prefabricated concrete culvert and build a natural creek bed to make it easier for fish to travel up and downstream. Crews will work double shifts to get the work done as quickly as possible.

Stay connected

This work is part of a project to remove barriers to fish under state routes 3, 16 and 166 in Kitsap County. People can get schedule updates and real-time travel information on the statewide travel map and WSDOT app. Detailed information about the project is also available on the online open house.

About fish passage

The work is an important part of the state's efforts to protect and restore fish runs. Since 1991, WSDOT has worked to improve fish passage and foster healthy waterways by removing barriers under its highways. In addition to WSDOT’s ongoing work to correct statewide barriers, a 2013 federal court injunction requires the state to correct culverts that create barriers for salmon and steelhead to improve passage within the injunction area in western Washington.