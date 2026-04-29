Bosch 'Impressive Innovation' Road Trip Designated Official Route 66 Centennial Project

As both Route 66 and Bosch Wiper Blade technology mark their centennials in 2026, Bosch Wiper Blades is honoring this shared milestone with a cross-country...

Projects like Bosch’s ‘Impressive Innovation’ Road Trip bring the centennial to life...” — Bill Thomas, Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bosch Impressive Innovation Road Trip has been designated an Official Route 66 Centennial Project, recognizing its role in celebrating the 100th anniversary of one of America’s most iconic highways.As both Route 66 and Bosch Wiper Blade technology mark their centennials in 2026, Bosch Wiper Blades is honoring this shared milestone with a cross-country journey that blends heritage, innovation, and storytelling along the historic “Mother Road.”Bosch will take its “Impressive Innovation” caravan on a 2,400-mile journey from Chicago to Santa Monica, using the trip as an extension of their new wiper campaign. The spot’s main characters: three engineering robots who are awestruck by the wiper blade technology and innovative testing, will be along for the ride as the travelers demonstrate the performance, reliability, and innovation of Bosch Wiper Blades products across a range of weather, visibility, and road conditions.“A road trip is the ultimate test of endurance, and with summer travel season just around the corner, it’s the perfect stage to showcase the reliability of our wiper technology,” said Scott Sullivan, Bosch Senior Marketing, Team Lead. “Celebrating our 100th anniversary alongside Route 66 is a proud moment for us. This journey isn't just about looking back at a century of innovation; it's about demonstrating our commitment to keeping drivers safe and focused on the road ahead, through every mile and every storm.”Along the route, the caravan will capture storytelling moments that highlight Route 66’s history, notable locations, retail partners, local champions, and preservation efforts aligned with Bosch’s commitment to safety and connection on the road.“The Route 66 Centennial is an opportunity to celebrate the innovation and spirit that have defined this iconic highway for 100 years,” said Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission. “Projects like Bosch’s ‘Impressive Innovation’ Road Trip bring the centennial to life by connecting the road’s rich history with the technologies that continue to support and enhance the driving experience today.”The journey will conclude at the Pacific Ocean, where the caravan will mark the end of the centennial drive with a sunset celebration on the shores of Santa Monica.For more information, visit Bosch Auto Parts or follow the journey on social media.

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