Main Street of America Centennial Caravan Coming to Route 66 in June

This truck representing the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway is one of dozens that will be driving Route 66 in honor of the Centennial.

The Route 66 Main Street of America Centennial Caravan, organized by the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and other partners, has announced its daily schedule

The highway’s centennial is a major event, and our goal is to make sure people know that U.S. Route 66 and its people will still be here long after the birthday candles are blown out” — Rhys Martin, President of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Route 66 Main Street of America Centennial Caravan, organized by the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and other partners, has announced its daily schedule for a summer road trip celebrating 100 years of the world’s most iconic highway, known fondly as the “Mother Road.”The caravan, made up of representatives from all eight states the highway passes through, will depart Saturday, June 6, from Santa Monica and arrive on June 25 in Chicago. While historically many traveled westward, the organization intentionally chose an eastbound route to maximize community engagement and interaction with travelers along the way.“Route 66 runs both ways,” said Rhys Martin, President of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association and Manager of the Preserve Route 66 Program at the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “By heading east and taking nearly three weeks to drive the road, we’ll get to see more people and celebrate the communities that make the highway special.”All Hands On DeckIn addition to representatives from statewide Route 66 preservation and advocacy organizations, the core group of vehicles will include the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the international community at large, and the public. The event has also been designated as an official Route 66 Centennial activity by the US Route 66 Centennial Commission. Partners include: Best Western Hotels & Resorts is along for the ride as the official hotel sponsor of the Route 66 Main Street of America Centennial Caravan, coinciding with the global brand’s 80th anniversary. Founded as a referral-based network of independent hotels, many of which are located along Route 66, Best Western has a long history of welcoming road trip travelers. The brand will donate more than 250 room nights along the route to support the cross-country journey.Stuckey’s is generously supplying the caravan with pecan log rolls to share on the road and is planning additional family‑friendly activations at select stops.One of the most eye‑catching participants of the convoy will be the giant cow and trailer towed by The Big Texan Steak Ranch of Amarillo, Texas. The Big Texan will host a local grilling event each evening, inviting two challengers to attempt its world‑famous 72‑ounce steak challenge. Participants who finish the steak and all trimmings within an hour eat for free. Media is invited to attend.“The highway’s centennial is a major event, and our goal is to make sure people know that U.S. Route 66 and its people will still be here long after the birthday candles are blown out, said Martin. “We’re thankful for all of our sponsors. Preservation and economic support are vital to ensuring this avenue of American culture remains authentic and connected as it enters its second century.”Public and Media Welcome to JoinThe public is invited to join this commemorative event, whether by participating in a segment of the drive, waving as the caravan passes by, or welcoming the group at stops throughout communities and roadside attractions. Detailed daily stops are being finalized and will be published to the website as sites and times are confirmed.Sign up at www.route66caravan.com for updates and to learn more about the itinerary, which is being developed with support from Route 66 Navigation.###Notes to Editors:About the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership:Established in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission, American Express, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Cruise America, Harley Davidson, Rand McNally Publishing, and Booking.com. For more information, visit route66centennial.org.

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