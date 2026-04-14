Samantha Brown’s Places to Love Route 66 Episodes Designated an Official Route 66 Centennial Project

Six episodes of PBS travel series Samantha Brown’s Places to Love Route 66 have been officially designated an Official Route 66 Centennial Project

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love beautifully captures the spirit of Route 66 and the people who keep its stories alive” — Bill Thomas, Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six episodes of the award-winning PBS travel series Samantha Brown’s Places to Love featuring America’s iconic Route 66 have been officially designated an Official Route 66 Centennial Project, recognizing the series’ role in celebrating the historic highway as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2026.Hosted by two-time Emmy Award-winning travel expert Samantha Brown, the episodes take viewers on a journey along the full length of Route 66, highlighting the people, communities, and hidden gems that give the legendary highway its enduring spirit. For nearly 26 years, Samantha has built a loyal audience by sharing authentic travel experiences and connecting viewers with the stories behind the destinations.Samantha has described traveling the entirety of Route 66 as one of the most meaningful experiences of her career. “To take a trip so unique is to feel the beating heart of the United States personally,” she has said, reflecting on the journey that inspired the episodes.With more than two decades hosting travel programming, Samantha has logged over 2.5 million miles, explored cities across 65 countries, and filmed more than 250 travel episodes. Now in its ninth season, her show continues to connect viewers with the heart and soul of destinations around the world.Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission, welcomed the designation.“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love beautifully captures the spirit of Route 66 and the people who keep its stories alive,” Bill said. “These episodes help inspire travelers to experience the Mother Road for themselves while celebrating the communities and culture that make it so special.”The designation recognizes the series’ impact in bringing global attention to Route 66 and encouraging travelers to explore the highway’s historic towns, roadside attractions, and vibrant local cultures.You can watch the Route 66 episodes here: https://samantha-brown.com/route66/ ###Notes to Editors:About the Route 66 Road Ahead PartnershipEstablished in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission, American Express, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Cruise America, Harley Davidson, Rand McNally Publishing, and Booking.com. For more information, visit route66centennial.org About Samantha Brown:Samantha Brown, a two-time Emmy Award-winning TV host and travel expert, has been inspiring wanderlust for 26 years by authentically showcasing the character of the people and places she encounters worldwide. Since her debut on Travel Channel’s Great Vacation Homes, she has traveled over 2.5 million miles and explored numerous cities in 65 countries. As she celebrates the release of the 9th season of PBS’s Samantha Brown’s Places to Love, she continues to uncover hidden gems and local cultures, offering fresh perspectives on travel. In 2024, Samantha Brown was nominated again for the Daytime Emmy Award for Daytime Personality — Non-Daily. Previously, the show garnered award wins for Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s, or Special Class Program and Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program in 2019, alongside multiple other Emmy nominations from 2019 to 2022. Additionally, as a natural extension of her years on the road, in 2010, Samantha launched a stylish and practical luggage line on HSN, which quickly became a top customer pick and one of the year's most successful brand launches. Samantha remains dedicated to connecting viewers to the heart and soul of travel.Follow Samantha via her website, https://samantha-brown.com ; on Instagram @samanthabrowntravels; on Facebook at RealSamanthaBrown; and @samanthabrown on Twitter.

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