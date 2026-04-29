Inbound Logistics Honors CTSI-Global for Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Technology in 2026

Graphic awarded by Inbound Logistics to Top 100 winners

Award badge for Top 100 Logistics IT Provider 2026 winners

As supply chains continue to evolve, we remain focused on helping our customers succeed.”
— Art Saisuphaluck, CIO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTSI-Global, a leader in Supply Chain Management, proudly announces it has received the Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Provider Award from Inbound Logistics.

This prestigious award recognizes CTSI-Global for outstanding performance in technologies such as freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, supply chain intelligence unit, and Honeybee TMS.

“This reflects the trust our customers place in us and our team’s commitment to delivering reliable, results-driven solutions every day. As supply chains continue to evolve, we remain focused on helping our customers succeed with proven capabilities today while investing in innovations that help them stay efficient and ahead of what's next,” said Art Saisuphaluck, Chief Information Officer of CTSI-Global.

“We’ve worked hard to deliver solutions that streamline our customers’ operations and optimize efficiency and reliability. It’s an honor to be recognized among industry leaders, and this award inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” added Spencer Gore, Chief Technology Officer.

For an in-depth case study on CTSI-Global supply chain solutions, check out this recent article in Inbound Logistics.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and custom logistics intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

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Inbound Logistics Honors CTSI-Global for Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Technology in 2026

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1 South Prescott St
Memphis, Tennessee, 38111
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+1 888-836-5135
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CTSI-Global is a leading provider of global supply chain spend management and strategy systems. • Freight Audit and Payment • Parcel Spend Management • Honeybee TMS • Supply Chain Intelligence Unit • Strategic Expertise Your Global Logistics Ecosystem. In a world of complex supply chain data, go Global.

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