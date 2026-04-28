CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – Disaster Assistance Centers will open in Snohomish County to help Washington residents affected by the December storms and flooding. Specialists will support survivors with FEMA applications and other disaster aid.

Snohomish Library

311 Maple Ave.

Snohomish, WA 98290

Schedule: April 29-May 1, May 20-23 and June 3-6

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Volunteers of America Sky Valley Center

617 1st Street

Sultan, WA 98294

Schedule: May 6-9 and May 27-30

9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays

Stilly Valley Center

18308 Smokey Point Blvd.

Arlington, WA 98223

Schedule: May 13-16

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 10, 2026.

The centers can help people with FEMA applications and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and can address questions about federal and state assistance. The centers will be accessible to those with limited mobility and will have capability to interact with those who are deaf or hard of hearing and those who speak a language other than English.

Visiting a Disaster Assistance Center in person is not required to apply for FEMA aid. You can also apply

FEMA assistance can help pay for temporary housing, displacement, home repair costs, personal property loss and other disaster-caused expenses. Even if someone has applied with the state of Washington Individual Assistance program, they must also apply with FEMA to receive assistance from the federal government.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to Washington businesses, private nonprofit (PNP) organizations, homeowners and renters. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. For more information, call 800-659-2955. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Those in the following areas who experienced disaster-related damage may be eligible for assistance from FEMA: Chelan, Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties - including the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Lummi Nation, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, Nooksack Indian Tribe, Puyallup Tribe, Quinault Indian Nation, Samish Indian Nation, Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Squaxin Island Tribe, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Tulalip Tribes, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.