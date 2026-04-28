Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For North Texas Storms

TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Announces Joint SBA Preliminary Damage Assessments

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he issued a disaster declaration for three North Texas counties impacted by severe storms that continue to affect homes and businesses in the region. The counties included in the Governor's declaration are Lamar, Parker, and Wise. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

"Texas stands ready to respond to the severe weather threats that continue to move across our state," said Governor Abbott. "Because of the severe impact caused by heavy storms, I have issued a disaster declaration covering counties in North Texas and directed TDEM to work with our federal partners to make sure every possible resource is available to our communities. I encourage Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials, regularly monitor weather conditions, and make an emergency plan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

Additionally, Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) join state and local partners in conducting preliminary damage assessments in North Texas communities impacted by severe storms and tornadoes. These assessments will help determine if Texas meets the thresholds for various forms of federal disaster assistance.

Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. When it is safe to do so, affected Texans are urged to report storm damage using the iSTAT damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Submitting a damage report helps state and local officials assess the full scope of the disaster and determine what additional resources may be needed for affected communities. The information provided is crucial in identifying whether the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance.

Further, TDEM and the Texas Emergency Management Council continue to monitor severe weather threats across North and East Texas, as well as ongoing wildfire danger across West Texas. According to the National Weather Service, storms with the capability of producing large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and possible tornadoes are forecast across large areas of North and East Texas over the next several days. Some areas of Southeast, Central, and South-Central Texas also face storm threats. Elevated-to-critical wildfire danger persists across most of West Texas, including the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, and Far West Texas through mid-week. Texans are urged to remain alert and closely monitor local forecasts, as state wildfire response resources remain activated to support local wildfire response operations.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources remain available in support of local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 & Texas Task Force 2) : Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues

: Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues Texas A&M Forest Service : Saw crews to assist with clearing of roadways

: Saw crews to assist with clearing of roadways Texas Division of Emergency Management : The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All Hazards group personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state; Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts

: The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All Hazards group personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state; Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts Texas Parks and Wildlife Department : Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with flood rescues

: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety : Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit to assist with flood rescues

: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) : Severe Weather Support Packages, including medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

: Severe Weather Support Packages, including medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Department of Transportation : Crews monitoring road conditions and assisting with road closures

: Crews monitoring road conditions and assisting with road closures Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas : Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas : Monitoring the state’s natural gas supply and coordinating with the oil and gas industry

: Monitoring the state’s natural gas supply and coordinating with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring in affected areas

As storm threats continue, Texans are urged to stay informed, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and heed all warnings from local officials. Texans can find severe weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and find all hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.