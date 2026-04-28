LA court launches eviction diversion pilot in Compton

(Subscription required) A pilot program launched at the Compton Courthouse aims to resolve eviction cases through mediation and financial assistance to cover back rent without a trial, the Los Angeles County Superior Court announced Monday. The court issued a standing order requiring plaintiffs filing qualifying unlawful detainer cases in Compton to serve a notice informing defendants about the program.

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