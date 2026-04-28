House Resolution 474 Printer's Number 3158

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors SAPPEY, HILL-EVANS, SHUSTERMAN, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, HOWARD, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, BOROWSKI, PASHINSKI, DALEY, T. DAVIS, GUENST, O'MARA, TAKAC, BRIGGS

Short Title A Resolution recognizing May 10 through 19, 2026, as "Go Public Gardens Days" in Pennsylvania.

Generated 04/28/2026 07:12 PM

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