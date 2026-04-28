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House Resolution 488 Printer's Number 3244

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors

BRIGGS, SHUSTERMAN, WEBSTER, DALEY, BURGOS, HAMM, CARROLL, HOWARD, VENKAT, GUENST, GREINER, KHAN, NEILSON, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, OTTEN, ANDERSON, HOHENSTEIN, DOUGHERTY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KENYATTA, GALLAGHER, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI

Short Title

A Resolution designating July 4, 2026, as "Valley Forge National Historical Park Day" in Pennsylvania in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Valley Forge National Historical Park.

Memo Subject

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Valley Forge National Historical Park

Generated 04/28/2026 07:13 PM

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House Resolution 488 Printer's Number 3244

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