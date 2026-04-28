House Resolution 481 Printer's Number 3201
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors
FLICK, TIBURCIO, KHAN, HARKINS, GREINER, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, MAYES, RYNCAVAGE, PUGH, BELLMON, FLEMING, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KENYATTA, DELLOSO, PASHINSKI, TWARDZIK
Short Title
A Resolution designating May 2, 2026, as "Negro Leagues Day" in Pennsylvania to remember the contributions African-American baseball players made to the game of baseball.
Memo Subject
Resolution Designating May 2, 2026, as “Negro Leagues Day"
Generated 04/28/2026 07:12 PM
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