House Resolution 481 Printer's Number 3201

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors FLICK, TIBURCIO, KHAN, HARKINS, GREINER, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, MAYES, RYNCAVAGE, PUGH, BELLMON, FLEMING, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KENYATTA, DELLOSO, PASHINSKI, TWARDZIK

Short Title A Resolution designating May 2, 2026, as "Negro Leagues Day" in Pennsylvania to remember the contributions African-American baseball players made to the game of baseball.

Memo Subject Resolution Designating May 2, 2026, as “Negro Leagues Day"

Generated 04/28/2026 07:12 PM

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