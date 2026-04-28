House Resolution 476 Printer's Number 3163

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors VENKAT, KHAN, LEADBETER, RIVERA, MALAGARI, DAVIDSON, PICKETT, HOHENSTEIN, CARROLL, ISAACSON, PIELLI, WAXMAN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, N. NELSON, PROBST, McNEILL, SCHLOSSBERG, BRENNAN, STEELE, VITALI, NEILSON, DONAHUE, HOWARD, DOUGHERTY, FREEMAN, SHUSTERMAN, PASHINSKI, BOYD, D. WILLIAMS, CIRESI, FLEMING, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Generated 04/28/2026 07:12 PM

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